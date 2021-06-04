Columbia Sportswear Unveils Star Wars ‘Outer Rim Collection’ Summer Line For Men, Women and Kids





“From the forests of Endor to the sands of Tatooine and beyond, the rugged frontier worlds of the Outer Rim Territories are where travelers set off for adventure in the Star Wars galaxy.” Since the original film’s release over four decades ago, Star Wars and summer have gone hand in hand. And what better way to spend the hottest season than with Columbia SportswearThe new Star Wars ‘Outer Rim Collection’ summer line of clothing, in sizes for men, women and youth? The Outer Rim Collection combines elements of iconic Star Wars imagery (like the Millennium Falcon, X-wing Starfighters, TIE Fighters, Darth Vader and Stormtrooper helmets hidden among palm leaves and other types of plants) with the comfort and performance that Columbia’s PFG – AKA Performance Fishing Gear – clothing collections are known for. As the company states on its website, these items are “ready for all your outdoor trips.” The first in the Outer Rim collection is the Star Wars Edition Super Tamiami Men’s Short Sleeve Shirt, which includes Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection, Omni-Wick quick-drying and even a rod holder for fishing trips! the Super Tamiami Sleeveless Shirt for Women Also includes Omni-Shade UPF sun protection, but also Omni-Wick antimicrobial treatment to prevent bacterial growth, plus a vent and rod holder for fishing. Like the men’s shirt above, the Kids’ Star Wars Edition Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt Also features Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection, Omni-Wick quick-drying, and a rod holder for fishing. Columbia Sportswear’s “Outer Rim Collection” of Star Wars clothing is now available at Colombia official website. Prices will vary between $ 45 and $ 65. For a look at one of Columbia’s previous Star Wars offerings, check out our Limited Edition article. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back parka.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos