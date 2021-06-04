Indigenous design’s prominent presence at Australian Fashion Week is a reminder of the power of fashion





Australian Fashion Week started like never before with a Welcome to Country, a ceremony hosted by First Nations Elders, welcoming guests to the land of Gadigal. For the first time, a smoking ceremony, with burning eucalyptus leaves and a traditional dance from the Muggera dance company, was accompanied by fashion, with three indigenous models, all newly signed at IMG and wearing designer designs from the First Nations. Dressed in a jumpsuit of Aarli, wearable artwork by Penny Evans, an Ngarru Miimi dress, and scarves from Rujaki models, the models circled the smoking leaves, a powerful visual symbol that signaled the moment. marking change this week could be and fashion is the central support. What an incredibly important crucial moment for us as a nation to recognize that the First Nations fashion industry existed before this moment. To understand that we are the beginning of the fashion industry’s manufacturing, we need to recognize the past, said clothing curator Grace Lillian Lee, an Indigenous artist and designer herself from Cairns and founder of an organization. newly created First Nations Fashion and Design (FNFD). The clothes will not be shown once: they are part of the FNFD show of eight designers, and will then live in an exhibition at Sydneys Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS) or Powerhouse, exploring Australia’s cultural ties to the Ecualyptus, Eucalyptus, from July 1. The show is the very first all-Indigenous show, followed by a second the next day by Indigenous Fashion Projects. They are not the only first. This year fashion week coincides with National Reconciliation Week, created to foster understanding and connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, and MAAS just announced the appointment of its first-ever First Nations Director, Emily McDaniel. In a fashion context, Australia has never fully harnessed the power of its history in this way over the 60,000+ years. Many of the week’s attendees see the potential for change in the understanding of Australian fashion, which has only been pushed further by growing awareness through movements like Black Lives Matter. The final of the First Nations Fashion Design show at Australian Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos