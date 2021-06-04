Fashion
‘Dress well’: outrage as female MP removed from Tanzanian parliament for wearing tight pants
A female Member of the Parliament (MP) of Tanzania has been ordered to leave the National Assembly because her dress was deemed inappropriate, prompting angry reactions from internet users around the world.
President Job Ndugai asked lawmaker Condester Sichwale to join after dressing nicely. His reaction came after MP Hussein Amar called Sichwale for wearing pants he felt were too tight.
“Mr. President, for example, my sister is sitting to my right with a yellow shirt. Look at the pants she wore, Mr. President! Hussein Amar told parliament on June 1, according to a BBC report. The lecturer then ordered Sichwale to leave saying, “Go dress well, then join us later.”
The Tanzanian Parliament left in shock….[Going by the pictures]
Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe was expelled for “wearing tight black pants”, which is considered “unparliamentary attire”.
@Hakingowi pic.twitter.com/21DQ1fA1HN
Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) June 1, 2021
RELEASED
Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe caused a sensation in the Dodoma parliament today “by wearing tight black pants and a yellow top”.
Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai fired her for wearing “unparliamentary attire”.
@Hakingowi pic.twitter.com/n8vxabWLQV
Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) June 1, 2021
Although the lawmaker did not elaborate on what he found wrong in the dress of the Sichwales, Amar went on to say that Parliament is a reflection of society, citing part of Parliament’s rules prohibiting women lawmakers from wearing tight jeans.
In response to the decision, a group of women parliamentarians, led by Jacqueline Ngonyani and Stella Manyanya, insisted that the action was unfair and that there was nothing wrong with the Sichwales outfit. They also asked for an apology.
In response to the incident, while some on the Internet pointed out that “it is important to obey the rules and regulations”, a large number of people called on the MP to monitor the bodies of women. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
If it is tight pants, I absolutely must ask all my alma maters for refunds.
Chainga (@Chaingaz) June 2, 2021
What century does the Tanzanian Parliament live in?
PaYa (@piusmuhamya) June 1, 2021
It’s ridiculous and absurd
Penelope Ssempebwa (@PBSsempebwa) June 1, 2021
Absurdity.
Complete the absurdity.
It’s not tight. She is fully dressed. And people need to stop monitoring women.
Valerie. (@ValNgugi) June 1, 2021
If an institution has a dress code policy, you must adhere to it.
Barjaa Fortune (@BarjaaF) June 2, 2021
The speaker needs to be released. The member who raised him is obviously living in the Stone Age.
Lucy Minayo (@LMinayo) June 1, 2021
There ain’t nothing wrong with the way she dresses, these old heads have to retire
Master Serge (@ inyanya31) June 1, 2021
I am annoyed by this. Like really?
I hate when women’s clothes, bodies and decisions are controlled by men. And these pants are not tight !! Uh. Such a trip of mysogonistic power through the speaker.
Yes (@Tak_Tkk) June 1, 2021
The rules are the rules. Not among parliamentary attire.
Ellis mihigo (@ eliemihigo80) June 2, 2021
I was using the Tanzanian parliamentary dress code and a photo. Her outfit is like the one on the top left right down to the color and coverage. Could you please help me understand? pic.twitter.com/SUSY9gEwhe
EpicPaladinBeer (@PaladinEpic) June 2, 2021
These are the pants in the photos posted, which are not fitted. They are loose and I think she looks sophisticated and gorgeous with this yellow top.
Tessa Moore (@tessamoore) June 3, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]