Galleria Dallas celebrates the creators of BIPOC with the Black Fashion Movement from June 17 to 20

When Frenchye Harris entered the fashion industry, there weren’t many people around the table who looked like him. There weren’t many models who looked like him. And there was certainly no showcase for creators who looked like him.

Harris took on this challenge over the past year by founding the Black Fashion Movement. From June 17-20, Galleria Dallas will host the Black Fashion Movement and over a dozen incredible designers representing the BIPOC community for a stylish pop-up experience where North Texas shoppers can gather to view the works of select from the most prominent countries and designers to come.

The Black Fashion Movement was launched in February 2020 as a popular social media campaign to celebrate, promote and support black-owned fashion brands during Black History Month. The movement takes root and evolves.

The Black Fashion Movement is now a community of fashion designers, entrepreneurs, stylists, fashion industry leaders and fashion enthusiasts who share a vision to standardize buying and integrate brands from black owned fashion in our daily wardrobes.

Whereas Harris started out by hosting monthly roundtables to educate, connect and celebrate the industry and the public. But she realized there was room for more. The Black Fashion Movement pop-up experience at Galleria Dallas is designed to be the first in a series of luxury shopping experiences created to connect emerging black designers with trend-conscious shoppers in a retail encounter. unique.

The unavailability of black-owned brands and products that serve the African American community has a profound impact on the buying path of African Americans, Harris noted. Creating in-store opportunities for black customers to touch, smell, and try new products while shopping could be key to long-term loyalty.

Black Fashion Movement has brought together some of the most exciting brands owned by Blacks from markets across the country.

In addition, a collection of designers from Dallas will be on display at the Black Fashion Movement.

Black Fashion Movement will be open from June 17 to June 20 at level 1 of Galleria Dallas across from Gucci. The pop-up will be open every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.