Fashion
I bought my wedding dress before I even met Patrick Kielty, Cat Deeley tells Lorraine
Cat Deeley has revealed that she bought her Alexander McQueen wedding dress before meeting her comedian husband Patrick Kielty.
the presenter bought the dress just because it looked good and put it away with the intention of someday wearing it for a glamorous event.
Her wedding ceremony in Rome on September 30, 2012 turned out to be the perfect occasion.
Deeley revealed the story of the dresses on the Lorraine Friday Morning show, which she hosted in Lorraine Kelly’s absence.
She was discussing the wedding dress worn by Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds with fashion expert Mark Heyes when she revealed how she bought her own dress on a whim.
Mine is somewhere in the closet, but I had bought my dress before, she said.
It wasn’t because I felt lucky, I promise. It was a couture dress from Alexander McQueen.
It was so beautiful that I just couldn’t buy it. I hadn’t even met Paddy at this point.
I put it in my closet and thought I would wear it to something … I will wear it to some price.
Comedian Deeley and Co Down Kielty tied the knot in a private ceremony at St Isidores College in Rome, surrounded by close friends and family.
They had only been dating for about nine months, but had been friends for years.
The parish priest of Kieltys at the time, Father Gary Donegan, flew to officiate at the ceremony.
Details have been kept under wraps and no official photographs have been released.
Deeley has spoken of her love for high fashion before, especially McQueen pieces.
In an interview in 2011, a year before her wedding, she said the first sewing item she bought was a tint-colored McQueentea.[dress with] whispers of spider web, netting and tulle.
She added that the dress, which was one of two made and was on sale at the time, was so exquisite that she hadn’t actually worn it and thought she had it framed.
The TV host, who presented So You Think You Can Dance for 14 years in Los Angeles, designed a knitwear collection for Winser London.
She recently told The Times that she is addicted to fashion and vintage and that she has a huge wardrobe with pieces from Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford and the couture McQueen dress she wore on her wedding day. .
Deeley also revealed to Lorraine on Friday morning that she previously purchased the same Gucci dress as Hollywood actress Kerry Washington, who is currently in Belfast to shoot the Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. She said that of the two, the actress wore the dress better.
Deeley and Kielty, who have two young sons, Milo and James, are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary in September.
