Forcing flight attendants to dress as male or female is illegal

Alaska Airlines flight attendants on July 30, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Suzi Pratt / WireImage

Wire picture



Justin Wetherell works as a flight attendant and flight attendant instructor for Alaska Airlines, based in Seattle. For seven years, Wetherell has been welcoming passengers, helping them with seating and carry-on, showing how seat belts and oxygen masks work and, of course, serving meals, drinks and dealing with unruly passengers. or air sick.

Wetherell does all of this while wearing the airline uniform for male flight attendants: a men’s shirt, tie, pants, and men’s shoes. But they are not binary, and so they turned to the American Civil Liberties Union for help ending what the organization calls a uniform policy that requires flight attendants to adhere to a rigid set of dress and grooming standards for men and women.

When working as a flight attendant instructor and am allowed to wear normal work clothes, I am not required to adopt Alaska Airlines’ male or female uniform policies, which don’t suit me because I’m not a binary, Wetherell said in a statement to Forbes.com. But when I work as a flight attendant, I am forced to follow one of two standards, often for up to four days at a time. I am prepared to follow all elements of the uniform policy for professional dress, as I do when working as an instructor, but I don’t want to be forced into a binary uniform that excludes me and leads me to be badly sexist at work.

Friday, ACLU sent a letter tell Alaska Airlines its uniform policy both violates the law in Washington state, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, appearance, behavior or expression, as well as state and federal laws against sex discrimination.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The uniform policy places a particularly heavy burden on non-binary employees, but the uniform policy also hurts any flight attendant who does not fit Alaska Airlines’ preferred image of a male or female, said. Joshua Block, ACLU Senior Counsel Jon L. Stryker and Slobodan Randjelovi’s LGBTQ and HIV Project. By forcing our client and countless other employees to adhere to Alaska Airlines’ rigid gender categories, the uniform policy demeans employees who do not conform to gender stereotypes and interferes with their ability to do their jobs.

Alaska Airlines flight attendants stand on the runway as new employee uniforms are unveiled … [+] Thursday, January 18, 2018, in SeaTac, Washington. Luly Yang’s designs have been in the works for two years and will end up donning 19,000 uniformed Alaskan and Horizon Air employees as of 2019. AP Photo / Elaine Thompson

ASSOCIATED PRESS



In January 2018, Alaska Airlines showed off their current employee uniforms at some sort of fashion show in SeaTac, Wash. According to the airline, Luly Yang’s designs lasted two years and were deployed to the 19,000 uniformed employees of Alaska and Horizon Air starting in 2019.

The ACLU says the airline has every right to develop a uniform policy governing all aspects of a flight attendant’s appearance, but by strictly dictating that employees follow binary roles, male or female, they violate laws against discrimination based on sex. According to the organization, Alaska Airlines policy specifies which pants and cardigans employees can wear, whether employees must wear their hair up or down, how many earrings employees are allowed to wear, whether employees can wear makeup or just concealer, and so employees can roll up their sleeves.

Gender policing is always bad and in many cases, including with Justin and Alaska Airlines, is illegal, said Galen Sherwin, senior advocate for the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. who is also the signatory of the letter. Alaska Airlines is free to adopt dress and grooming standards that present a consistent image to customers in terms of color and style, as long as the standards are not based on features protected by state and federal rights laws. civic. But Washington state law prohibits companies from treating employees differently based on their gender, appearance, behavior, or gender expression, including as part of their uniform. By creating different dress standards based on sex and gender stereotypes, Alaska Airlines is breaking the law.

Last month, Alaska Airlines launched a specially painted aircraft that showcases diversity, fairness and education, such as Forbes.com Eric Rosen reported. This effort is squarely aimed at combating racial inequalities. In the statement provided by the ACLU, Wetherell cited that their employers also claim to be a long-standing supporter of the LGBTQ + community committed to building a more equitable society.

The company claims to create a welcoming environment for all employees, Wetherell said. It’s time to change this outdated uniform policy, both to keep this commitment and to end the discrimination I face with many other employees.

Alaska Airlines has been asked to comment on the ACLU letter and this story will be updated if and when the company responds.