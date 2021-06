Kate Hudson looks so ’90s in a cardigan, silky dress and floppy boots – Footwear News

Kate Hudson brought back two of fashion’s favorite trends for her dinner this week. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star made a stop in Santa Monica, Calif., At celebrity favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi last night in chic outfits. Her ensemble started off with a silky white dress, layered under a gray puff-sleeve cardigan. Slip-on dresses and cardigans made their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, already preferred this year by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and other stars. You can find the trends mixed with dropped pants, bandana tops, and square toe sandals as fashion fans make a 180-degree throwback to the familiar and comfy styles of decades past. Related

Kate Hudson dines with Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on June 3. CREDIT: Group of photographers / MEGA

A close-up view of Kate Hudson’s boots. CREDIT: Group of photographers / MEGA Side shoes, the actress of “Fool’s Gold” compensated for the fluid nature of her dress with a set of looser boots. The suede style features a beige upper and a contrasting leather outsole with a block heel base.

Kate Hudson dines with Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on June 3. CREDIT: Group of photographers / MEGA

A close-up view of Kate Hudson’s boots. CREDIT: Group of photographers / MEGA In addition to her slip dress last night, Hudson herself is a huge fan of a silky style moment. Last month, while having dinner with her mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, the “Almost Famous” actress made herself comfortable for another outing with Giorgio Baldi. Her Ellie Mae the set featured a plaid print to match a wide-brimmed hat and colorful clutch. To give the outfit a high finish, Hudson took things to the next level in towering platforms. The raised suede sandals are set on a wooden block heel, appearing to stand almost 6 inches tall.

Kate Hudson dines with her mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in Santa Monica, Calif. On May 19. CREDIT: Group of photographers / MEGA When she’s not into glamorous designs, you can often find the “Bride Wars” star in pieces from her own sportswear line, Fabletiques. And, it turns out that Kate Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is endless. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an Ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors, among others. For her more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her rest outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots. Click through the gallery for more on Kate Hudson’s best looks over the years.

