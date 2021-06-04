Father’s Day 2021: 13 ecological gifts for the eco-responsible dad











04 June 2021 – 03:42 PM BST





Megan Taurus

Reduce the impact on the planet and surprise dad with an eco-friendly gift for Father’s Day. Check out our guide to lasting gifts to find the perfect gift for him.



Fathers Day is just around the corner, and if you’re shopping for a eco-conscious dad, there are a number of factors to consider. From sustainable packaging to cruelty-free options, from vegan baskets to plastic-free gifts, we’ve rounded up the most eco-friendly gifts for him. Go green for the big day and celebrate dad without impacting the planet!

Tree Runners for men, £ 95, All birds

If dad loves his eco-friendly men’s sneakers, this pair of Allbirds will be unanimous. They are made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus fibers and are available in a variety of colors.

Vegan Treats Gift Bag, £ 40, Marks and Spencer

Marks & Spencer’s vegan basket is packed with goodies, including cocoa-dusted truffles, hazelnut chocolate spread, Shiraz Mount Benson and more. Plus, it will arrive in a recycled tote bag.

Navy polo shirt, £ 39, BAM

If he’s looking for the best brands of eco-friendly clothing for men, he’ll love BAM. The brand’s mission is to make every product a positive impact by producing bamboo clothing that reduces your carbon footprint.

Benecos Men’s Care Gift Set, £ 11.90, The ethical hypermarket

The Ethical Superstore has an incredible range of eco-friendly gifts and one of our favorites is this Beneco men’s grooming set. Presented in a recyclable cardboard box, it will find a natural and organic 3 in 1 Body Wash as well as a Face and Aftershave Balm.

Personalized Book You Me and the Family Tree, £ 23, Not in the main street

The best gifts are always sentimental and this personalized family tree book ticks all the boxes. Available in hard or soft cover, the books themselves are printed in Devon and Dorset using FSC certified paper and are part of the Woodland Trust Carbon Offset program. But the best part of it all is that the brand will be planting a tree in your family’s name in North Devon, providing you with a certificate and details on how you can keep an eye on the project.

Personalized reusable bottle, £ 19.95, Handmade amazon

For the dad who is always on the move! This stylish, reusable bottle is customizable, and it’s available in eight different colors so you’re spoiled for choice.

Grow your own veg kit, £ 14.99, Amazon

If he’s a fan of gardening, he’ll definitely love this vegetable grow kit – and at £ 14.99 it’s a steal.

The vegan gift basket, £ 40, Cartwright and Butler

Cartwright and Butler launched a new vegan basket containing jams and chutneys, breakfast tea, flatbread, rhubarb and cream candies, as well as a box of dark chocolate.

Organic Beard Grooming Kit by Monster & Son, £ 31.95, Etsy

Made up of all natural and organic ingredients, Etsy’s choice is this Beard Grooming Kit from Monster & Son. The double-sided beard comb is hand carved from 100% pure jade sandalwood, while the beard brush is made from 100% natural boar bristles. As for beard oil and balm, a rich blend of jojoba oil, argan oil, vitamin E oil, beeswax, sweet almond oil and coconut oil will leave her skin feeling soft and nourished.

Special vegan beer box, £ 29.99, Not in the main street

With the sun shining, there’s nothing like a cold brew in the garden! Dad will love this selection of vegan craft beers from some of the best breweries in London and Essex.

Premium organic toiletry gift set, £ 80, Not in the main street

Give Dad a home grooming session with this premium grooming gift set. Each item has been carefully chosen from independent, sustainable producers and contains zero or minimum plastic, with a minimum carbon footprint.

Box of vegan brownies, £ 16.99, Lola’s cupcakes

Surprise him with a sumptuous box of vegan chocolate brownies from Lola’s cupcakes.

White Musk For Men Perfume Kit, £ 25, The body store

Infused with the original cruelty-free musk along with refreshing notes of lavender and sandalwood, this scent set even comes with a reusable cork toiletry bag.

