Fashion
Kristin Cavallaris V-Neck Dress Looks Like This Amazon Find
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.
We’re so ready to start making a statement with our clothes again to wear something finally worthy of new IG content! We love our sweatshirts and leggings, sure, but there’s no better feeling than seeing yourself in a dress in the mirror and feel like a goddess!
But here is the question which dress will evoke this feeling? For We, his this one from amazon. We found it after seeing Kristin cavallari wearing something super similar, and now were completely obsessed!
Cavallari posted a model-esque photo on her Instagram feed wearing an ultra-deep v-neck dress in a neutral hue with heels on the toes and waves in the hair. She also posted a few IG stories wearing the same dress, celebrating the success of Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty. And so we were off to recreate the look!
This Haola dress we found a fantastic cheap doppelganger with so many stellar reviews. It’s a fitted mini dress with a surplice hem and that deep, deep V that plunges to the top of the torso. There’s also an exaggerated keyhole in the back that we can’t get enough of. Just below is a zipper on the skirt section for easy on and off!
The coffee hue of this dress is a great choice if you are looking to channel Cavallari up close, but there are plenty of other colors and patterns that you can explore as well. Go for a warm red, a soft purple or a navy blue. You can also opt for a snake print, a leopard print or covered with sparkling sequins!
How are you this Haola dress up to you, but Cavallari has already given you an amazing idea. We could also see it with a pair of thigh high boots to seriously lengthen the legs. Whether you wear your hair up or down doesn’t matter, the neckline goes well with it either. All you really have to worry about is taking your size while it’s in stock!
Not your style? Buy more from Haola here and see more dresses here! Remember to check everything Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds!
