Christian Louboutin is the father-in-law of fun shoes

Louboutin who speaks excellent English in long lyrical phrases spent much of the first wave of the pandemic at his home in the seaside town of Comporta in Portugal (he also has homes in Paris, Vende, Brazil and a barge in Egypt), where he retired to see the blockages with his young twin daughters and their mother, a close friend of many years. To be completely honest, I didn’t hate the experience of the lockdown, Louboutin tells me as we settle in. I’m fully aware that for most people this has been really horrible, but for me it’s good that things are slowing down. I kind of needed not to quit, but to slow down, to do better. This means you have more time to think creatively because you travel less and don’t do a million things at once. The past three decades have been a busy one for Louboutin, who celebrated his 58th birthday in January, though he doesn’t look like he’s over 45 (he may have discovered the legendary smooth skin feature of Zoom, although I suspect that is not his style). The designer and entrepreneur started his women’s business in 1991, after working with the legendary shoe designers Charles Jourdan and Roger Vivier and a period spent as a freelance shoe designer for brands such as Yves Saint Laurent. The towering stiletto heels and dangerous-looking platform shoes he produced under his own name were an instant hit with the faltering classes. Princess Caroline of Monaco was his first client, and people like Madonna and Catherine Deneuve followed soon after. It wasn’t until 1993, however, that the Louboutin signature, a demonstration of its innate dedication to pleasure, its defining cherry-red lacquered sole, saw the light of day in its first boutique in Paris Galerie Vro-Dodat. I was talking to my friends and they were asking me, are you going to have less work? I said, basically I signed up for more work! My sketches weren’t reproduced exactly as I had designed them and I couldn’t understand why, Louboutin told The Creative Journal. Art circular in 2015. The two-dimensional sketch was so powerful on paper, but when transformed into a three-dimensional object, it sort of lacked energy. Frustrated after trying different things to liven up the design, I spontaneously grabbed the red nail polish from my assistants and painted the sole. I immediately knew it would be a success. The rest, as they say, is fashion history.

