Loki fashion collection hits a hot topic





Marvel Studios’ Loki is less than a week away from his streaming debut on Disney +, making it the perfect time for Hot Topic to launch a Her Universe / Our Universe fashion collection based on the show. Dresses, shirts, leggings, windbreakers, backpacks – whatever you want. That’s all available to order here from today in standard sizes and up. The remarkable pieces of the collection include his universe Loki High Neck Mesh Panel Dress ($ 39.90 – $ 44.90), one Loki windbreaker based on the Variant outfit we saw Tom Hiddleston wearing in the Loki Trailers ($ 49.90 – $ 53.90), a Time gap authorization button ($ 39.90 – $ 43.90), Loki leggings ($ 32.90 – $ 37.90) and a Loki backpack ($ 42.90). Images are available in the gallery below. Hot Topic’s Loki collection also includes a collection of t-shirts, hoodies and accessories, many of which have already been released. Disney recently launched their own Loki collection with similar clothing as well as a range of limited edition collectibles. As for Loki, the series follows the character’s version after escaping with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he’s picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to help set the schedule he helped break. The series provides the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from the Marvel Multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, the show is expected to feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Loki begins streaming on Disney + on Wednesday, June 9. you will be able Check it out here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

