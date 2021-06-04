Covid has sent the runway to the edge of the abyss to rent. Now the fashion industry is ready for the reopening boom

In early February 2020, Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, was in construction mode.

Its fashionable subscription business, which for $ 159 a month allowed customers to borrow hundreds of thousands of designer items like Hugo Boss blazers, Marc Jacobs mini bags and Saint Laurent sunglasses, was increasing at over 100% per year. To fuel the growth, Hyman was busy making deals with designers to bring more user-friendly looks and clothing categories to her style-hungry clientele.

Meanwhile, on the grittier and more complex side of the business, it was considering building an expensive third distribution facility to ease the strain on its two huge hubs in Dallas, Texas, and Secaucus, in New Jersey, who received, cleaned and repaired an endless parade of used clothing (Rent the Runway operates the world’s largest dry cleaner) before they were quickly packaged and shipped back.

At the same time, she was also putting the finishing touches on a new loft-chic headquarters in Brooklyn’s trendy Dumbo neighborhood, which was due to open in the spring. We were just focusing on growth, says 40-year-old Hyman. Increase the number of subscribers, expand our clothing selection and accelerate the way we work with brands that see us as their most important acquisition and data partner.

Covid was also on its radar, but only as a possible inventory puzzle rather than a pandemic shaking the world. As March approached, he was worried about a slowdown in the number of new customers. Then, on March 8, the United States began to shut down. Overnight, Americans found themselves fully dressed and had nowhere to go.

Hymans’ clients flee. Its special events division, which rented dresses from Marchesa, Ralph Lauren and Veronica Beard for weddings and galas, has shut down. Subscribers, many of whom used the service to dress for work and now made up about 75% of Rent the Runway’s business, canceled or suspended their accounts en masse. In May, only 30% were still active.

His ragged company, Hyman cut costs (layoffs, time off, pay cuts), raised capital, negotiated revenue-sharing deals with brands, overhauled pricing models, and further automated its facilities. It was important to ground the team in the reality of the situation, but also to inspire them with a larger vision, says Hyman. We weren’t going to let 2020 go to waste. The pandemic was terrible, but also a time of creation and creativity.

Thanks to some difficult pandemic pivots, Rent the Runway is now ready to take off in the world of reopening. Hyman says subscribers are up nearly 100% from lows in May 2020. While the company does not share the number of subscribers or sales, the jump would place the subscription service at around 60% of pre-Covid levels, while most office workers stay home and major markets like New York and California have just opened. The recovery is happening much sooner and is much steeper than we ever imagined, ”Hyman said. No one wants to wear what they wore in 2020.

New subscribers are now joining at the same rate as before the pandemic. And they’re coming from new areas like Iowa, Ohio, and the southern states including Tennessee, Arkansas, and the Carolinas. We have a much more diverse set of people signing up, Hyman says, adding that Rent the Runway has suspended all paid ads since 2020. And they have a diverse set of use cases and a diverse set of reasons why. they are coming. ”

The company regularly asks users to fill out surveys and finds that customers, who previously used the service for business events and milestone celebrations, are renting for birthdays, picnics and brunches at a rate of two. times higher than 2019. Vacation rentals have increased three times more -Covid level. Ninety percent of our growth has been organic, it’s through word of mouth, says Hyman. Its growth, we do not pay for it.

With business stabilized, Hyman is back in the growth mindset. In May, she added leading actor and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow to her board of directors. Watching Jenn transform that idea into a game-changing company, even through the challenges of Covid, further strengthened my admiration for her vision and execution, Paltrow said via email. I am delighted to join the Board of Directors at such a dynamic time for the company and to help Jenn bring RTR into its next phase. The company is currently recruiting to fill approximately 70 new positions. There is also speculation that Rent the Runway could go public towards the end of 2021.

With many uncertainties and challenges ahead, the Year of the Roller Coaster Rent the Runways offers crucial lessons about the power of quick and painful decisions, the importance of agile strategic changes, and the fickle and unpredictable nature of psychology. client. Customers want to live their lives more freely and more mobile, says Hyman. They dress in optimistic, joyful and festive everyday clothes.

Save money

Data drives Rent the Runway as much as fashion trends. In early March, figures showed Covid was significantly undermining customer demand. To avoid paying cash up front for inventory that might go unused in warehouses, Hyman quickly adopted a consignment model with several of its more than 700 brands. Designers received money every time their items were rented. We expected other big buyers to cancel orders. We thought we were real partners and going through this together and sharing the success, says Hyman. We said, we don’t know what will happen in the coming months, but if we were partners on this, we can monetize the inventory until 2021 or 2022.

Other movements were more painful. With demand collapsing, Hyman laid off 15% of the business. Another 30% were granted three months’ leave (many were recalled earlier). The company also instituted a three-month pay cut across the board and suspended advertising for the remainder of the year.

Find a lifeline

Hyman had to make sure Rent the Runway survived the pandemic shutdown, however long it was. Since its launch in 2009, the company had raised some $ 340 million in venture capital from Bain Capital, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity and Temasek. After months of pitching, Hyman raised $ 100 million in equity and debt led by Ares Management to a value of $ 750 million. This was a 25% reduction from the company’s $ 1 billion valuation. Still, Hyman found the conditions favorable and, more importantly, they provided the cash cushion needed to weather the downturn.

Embrace the Covid Disruption

As the old saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. Covid threatened Rent the Runway’s life, but also created a unique pause in operations that allowed the company to make technology upgrades and strategic changes that would have been impossible under the demands of the status quo. Says Hyman: Looking at it from a positive perspective, we would never have had the opportunity to make the kind of process changes in our operations in a period of continued rocket growth.

In March, Hyman changed their subscription model. Gone is the unlimited plan, which allowed customers to exchange as many items as they wanted for $ 159 per month. Instead, plans starting at $ 89 give you the option of renting between 4 and 16 products per month. The lower rates have unlocked a new customer segment. The programs have more price diversity and attracted more diverse household income to Rent the Runway, Hyman says. We were seeing a greater diversity of customers and greater loyalty from our followers than we were if you compare to 2019.

The change also reduced customer churn and increased margins. It was an example of a change that will be strategically better for us, as it could attract a larger customer base, Hyman says. And also financially better for us because these are higher gross margin programs.

In another sideline move, Hyman took advantage of the shutdown in demand to update and further automate its existing distribution centers in New Jersey and Texas. While most ecommerce businesses dread returns, Rent the Runway, the retail boomerang, is counting on them. Like any rental business, Rent the Runways’ success hinges on maximizing the number of times they can lend out a dress, jacket, or pair of jeans.

Over the past decade, the company has used big data and trial and error to create over 50 separate cleaning programs to clean specific types of fabrics and stains. During the 2020 downturn, Hyman invested in AI, radio ID tags, and robots to sort, clean, and ship clothes more efficiently. Thanks to the upgrades, Rent the Runway can avoid opening the third hub while still allowing for future growth. Based on the process changes, our current two facilities can handle quadruple our maximum number of subscribers in 2019, Hyman says. This allows the business to grow significantly and we have increased our execution margin by almost twenty percentage points.

Ready for recovery

Upgrading facilities also allows Rent the Runway to enter the growing used goods market. Used clothing sites have surged in the past year as Covid has made many customers more spend and sustainability conscious. In February 2021, Poshmark, a digital consignment store, went public and currently has a valuation of close to $ 4 billion. Rival Thread Up went public in May and has a market cap of over $ 2 billion.

Rent the Runway has always allowed subscribers to buy second-hand clothes, but it opened the program to everyone in June. It is a strategy aimed at both increasing revenue and attracting future subscribers with high added value. Coming out of Covid, the second-hand economy is dominant, people want to rent, buy or subscribe to second-hand clothes, Hyman explains. Selling designer items attracts a more laid back customer to Rent the Runway. Then it’s our job to educate them on how a trendy subscription can be transformative.

