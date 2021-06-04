Watch the bride play the drum solo at the wedding in a specially modified dress

Images emerged of a bride playing a drum solo at her wedding, enjoying a specially modified dress that allowed her to swing her hips.

Sharon-Rose got married in 2019, but the video of her performance has only been uploaded in the past two weeks, with thousands of views on YouTube.

According to Now this, Sharon-Rose is a drum teacher who wanted to show her guests how “music has always been a big part” of her relationship with her husband, Eric.

The video news channel added that the drummer “had her dress specifically altered” in order to make the performance work. [via Kerrang!].

The clip garnered praise from viewers, with a leading commentary: “I feel badass and inspired just watching her. Something about her, so beautiful in her wedding dress, absolutely owning this set is just perfect. Congratulations! I wish you a long and happy marriage !!

Elsewhere, on YouTube, the viewer wrote: “Just like the way Lizzo plays her flute like a masterpiece, this is how this gorgeous bride plays the drums,” while another said : “Simply beautiful, music is in the hearts of so many people! She is an excellent drummer, God bless her marriage and both couples! “

In related news, fans from last year paid tribute to Neil Peart, the visionary drummer and lyricist from Rushwhodied in January), sharing some of his best work, including some notable footage from the band’s final date during of their farewell tour.