Cycling shorts: the hottest fashion trend of the summer

35 seconds ago

CNN

There are some fashion items which particularly divide the fashion crowd. (Think crocs, micro bags, or even the idea of ​​wearing socks with sandals.) But there are pieces that manage to make such a strong resurgence that it’s impossible to deny their resistance and the shorts. cycling are one of them.

The polarizing athleisure trend first made waves with a Miss Princess Diana in the ’90s, and after a two-decade hiatus, bike shorts are not back in the trend cycle: they are a real one. closet staple for just about any woman, whether you’re hitting the gym or not.

They’ve lasted as long as a trend because they’re not only comfortable, but they’re also easy to style in a variety of ways, says influencer and freelance marketing consultant Stephanie Arant, whose audiences know her as. @shhtephs. They really look good on everyone. Arant is no stranger to incorporating style into her everyday wardrobe: one of my favorite ways to wear bike shorts is with an oversized, usually printed, button-down shirt and a tank top. runs below, she said. I go for the more resort style.

Stylist Rachel Nosco, who calls the trend become the mainstay of versatility, says she is always finding new ways to style bike shorts for everyday wear. We all love the must-have bike shorts / blazer combo, but lately I’ve been changing it up and wearing them with a frilly blouse and chunky sandals!

For those looking for more function than style, bike shorts are a fantastic alternative to leggings in the summer, especially when it’s too hot for pants, and you might be trying to avoid chafing under dresses and skirts. I like Zella cycling shorts, which is the Nordstroms brand, says Kristina Zias, a style expert living in Los Angeles. They are so thick and they have pockets!

Either way, bike shorts aren’t just making a comeback, they’re here to stay. Coming up, 23 top-rated pairs of bike shorts that have near-perfect reviews (and the co-sign of Arant, Nosco or Zias).

CRZ Yoga High Rise Biker Shorts

Amazon

CRZ Yoga High Rise Biker Shorts

CRZ Yoga is one of our favorite Lululemon lookalikes, and these are no different in their excellence, with a 6-inch inseam and pockets on either side. With reviews specifically calling out how Lululemon they feel (albeit at a quarter of the price), the cute prints available make them even more irresistible.

Colorfulkoala High Rise Biker Shorts

Amazon

Colorfulkoala High Rise Biker Shorts

Another Lululemon lookalike we love? These Colorfulkoala cycling shorts. With pockets, a high waist, 6 inch inseam, and a variety of colors and patterns, their affordability is the icing on the cake.

Aoliks Women's High Waist Yoga Shorts

Aoliks

Aoliks Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts

These top rated bike shorts are Amazon’s best-selling pair and with over 3,100 4 and 5 star reviews, it’s not hard to see why. One reviewer calls them super soft and the perfect length, as they’re a bit longer than most styles, hitting just above the knee.

Good American Essentials The Icon Bike Shorts

Shopbop

Good American Essentials The Icon Bike Shorts

Good Americans Bike Short exclusively claims 5 star reviews, one of which praises them for the way they stay put: I wore them for high intensity cycling and just outside and they literally don’t budge. They are super high waisted, which creates very good support. I also like the matte black color which is neither shiny nor transparent. Just perfect!

8inch / 5inch Women's Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts

BALEAF

8inch / 5inch Women’s Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts

These Prime Qualifying Biker Shorts have over 30,000 5 star reviews. One reviewer praises their ability to stop thigh irritation: I bought these shorts not for exercise, but for the sole purpose of wearing them under dresses to help keep the dreaded chub chafing, writes- it. To that end, they did their job! The shorts are soft and super stretchy, and as an added bonus, they helped keep my tummy wrapped as well as protect my thick thighs from irritation under the dress.

Short Beyond Yoga All for Run Space-Dye

Urban outfitters

Short Beyond Yoga All for Run Space-Dye

These subtly patterned bike shorts are top rated on Urban Outfitters, among other multi-brand sites. One reviewer even says that she is obsessed with them: since they arrived in the mail, I wear them constantly! They are so soft, perfectly high waisted and they make your legs and butt look VERY GOOD! I will definitely be purchasing more from Beyond Yoga in the future !! Talk about a rave review.

Anine Bing Blake Biker Shorts

Anine bing

Anine Bing Blake Biker Shorts

These are Noscos’ favorite pairs: the material and the fit are so nice!

JOYSPELS Women's Biker Shorts With Pockets

JOYSPELS

JOYSPELS Women’s Biker Shorts With Pockets

There isn’t a single bad review of the Joyspels $ 2 8-inch bike shorts, which come in nine colors and patterns ranging from XS to XXL. In addition, pockets!

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Jinx Electric Bike Shorts

Nordstrom

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Jinx Electric Bike Shorts

Available from XXS to XXL, these premium printed shorts feature a high waist compression band and side pocket for added convenience.

Lett Madrid biker shorts

Verishop

Lett Madrid biker shorts

Arant says they are his most worn pair as they have a nice rib and they hit perfectly both on the waist and on the leg.

Persit Women's High Waist Printed Workout Yoga Shorts with 2 Hidden Pockets

Persist

Persit Women’s High Waist Printed Workout Yoga Shorts with 2 Hidden Pockets

These best-selling biker shorts feature two pockets, a high waist, and four-way stretch fabric to keep you comfortable. Almost 10,000 reviewers agree they are well worth the money.

Splits59 Airweight High Waist Shorts

Shopbop

Splits59 Airweight High Waist Shorts

These are hands down the best biker shorts I have ever tried. From the super flattering cut to the silky soft material, they are 10/10! said a reviewer. Another 5 star review says they are true to size and so comfortable.

Alo Yoga High Rise Biker Shorts

Hello Yoga

Alo Yoga High Rise Biker Shorts

These bike shorts are a cult favorite for a myriad of reasons, but let the over 600 5-star reviewers tell you: one calls them the only bike shorts to buy, and another raves about comfort and comfort. flattery [they are] for yoga and other activities. I live in shorts during the summer months, and these are my go-to shorts for my daily practice! The fit and feel are dynamic and fit perfectly.

Nike One Mid Rise Shorts

Nike

Nike One Mid Rise Shorts

These plus size bike shorts are top rated, thanks to their moisture-wicking Dri-Fit technology, hidden pockets and overall ease of use.

Onzie high waist cycling shorts

Shopbop

Onzie high waist cycling shorts

Perfect for everything from hiking to yoga, these bike shorts are made from lightweight four-way stretch jersey.

Electric & Pink Cali Tie-Dye Bike Shorts

Urban outfitters

Electric & Pink Cali Tie-Dye Bike Shorts

The quality of these shorts is amazing, says a reviewer of these hot pink bike shorts. They are so stretchy and hug my curves. The color looks amazing. These are perfect shorts for training or dressing.

Nike Yoga Luxe Bike Shorts

Nike

Nike Yoga Luxe Bike Shorts

These Nike shorts are in a fun orange color and the material is super soft and comfortable, according to reviewers. I like that there is no seam on the thighs so it’s very comfortable and flattering, no cut in the thighs! we write.

Hot Lava Lace Up Bike Shorts

Urban outfitters

Hot Lava Lace Up Bike Shorts

Available in sizes XS to XL, these bike shorts with lace up details are also popular with critics.

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Compression Bike Shorts

Madewell

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Compression Bike Shorts

Editors and influencers alike love Girlfriend Collectives leggings and biker shorts for their softness and comfort.

Beyond Yoga Love the Bump Maternity Shorts

Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga Love the Bump Maternity Shorts

These top rated maternity bike shorts have rave reviews from customers who call this pair super soft and comfortable and perfect in every way.

Zella Live In high waist cycling shorts with pocket

Nordstrom

Zella Live In high waist cycling shorts with pocket

These top rated bike shorts, one of Zias’ favorites, also have over 150 5-star reviews.

Lululemon Align Short 6 inch

Lululemon

Lululemon Align Short 6 inch

These have a super high waist that I love and different leg lengths, which is great depending on your height and how short you want them, Zias says. In addition, they go up to size 20.

Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts

Hanes

Hanes Women’s Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts

If you’re looking for a pair of bike shorts that are more comfortable than compression first, this top rated pair from Hanes is for them. They are 90% cotton and 10% elastane for an ultra-soft touch.



