Fashion flashback: The main trends of summer 2001 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

5:21 a.m. PDT, June 4, 2021

Ah, summer 2001! Wonderwall.com goes back 20 years in time to discover the hottest trends of the time, some of which are now back in fashion. Let’s start with the sunglasses barely there, seen here on Sandra Bullock in August 2001.Read on to see more stars rocking the little colorful or frameless shades that were cool back then, plus more of our favorite trends from 01 RELATED: The Fashion Hits And Failures For May 2021

Rimless sunglasses with colored lenses were also very popular in the summer of 2001. Here’s Kristin Davis sporting a green pair at an event in July. RELATED: The Fashion Hits And Failures For March 2021

Britney Spears embraced the small sunglasses trend while in Brazil in 2001. Brit rocked hers with yellow tinted lenses.

Melissa Joan Hart wore frameless rectangular sunglasses to the Los Angeles premiere of “Crazy / Beautiful” in June 2001.

Remember when celebs wearing tight white tank tops were all over the place? Undershirts have even made red carpet appearances. Jessica Biel donned one in August at the third annual Teen Choice Awards.

Arriving at a screening of his film “Legally Blonde” in July 2001, Ali Larter opted for a simple, figure-hugging white tank top everywhere. She paired hers with white pants for a crisp look.

At an InStyle event in June 2001, Eliza Dushku showed up in a tight white tank top with jeans and pointed toe boots.

Chunky hoop earrings were a must have accessory in 2001. Just take a look at Beyonce, who wore a pair to the “MTV Icon: Janet Jackson” event that year.

Mya wore extra large hoop earrings in 2001 at that year’s Teen Choice Awards. The singer left with a pair almost as big as her head!

While in attendance for a “VH1 Divas” event in 2001, “That ’70s Show” star Laura Prepon showed off her large hoops, which also featured multi-colored stones.

Butterfly designs were a big hit in 2001. Here’s Britney Spears wearing a butterfly-adorned dress in Cannes, France, with hoops to boot!

If you needed a belt in the summer of 2001, there was a style that was all the rage that didn’t even fit belt loops! Here is Jessica Simpson showing off a fashionable wide belt covered with eyelets during a performance on the “TRL Tour” in July 2001.

Taryn Manning was on site for the Los Angeles premiere of “The Princess Diaries” in July 2001 wearing some must-have summer 2001 trends, a wide belt around her cropped denim skirt and an off-the-shoulder top.

Here’s Mandy Moore at the “Original Sin” July 2001 premiere also wearing a wide belt (note that it didn’t fit in her belt loops either) plus another quintessential 2001 trend of a Burberry plaid bag.

Burberry bags were all the rage in 2001! Here’s Tara Reid wearing the brand’s iconic red carpet plaid that year.

This next one should sound familiar to you in the summer of 2001, Julia Stiles showed off a trend that has definitely returned in recent years: the crop top. The star wears a little Mets tank top in June.

Jennifer Lopez pulled up on “TRL” in July 2001 rocking a crop top from her own line see the dazzled J.Lo logo at the bottom? She paired hers with white jeans and what else? a thick belt studded with eyelets.

Eva Longoria arrived at the “Summer Catch” premiere in August 2001 wearing a trendy striped tube top and low rise jeans with block heel sandals.

Trucker Hats! The very specific hats trend was all the rage in the summer of 2001. Gwen Stefani showed it off while simultaneously wearing a ubiquitous crop top at the Teen Choice Awards in August.

A lace detail was hot in 2001. Here’s Pink wearing one over her crop top to the MTV Movie Awards in June.

Melissa Joan Hart embraced the lace up trend at the premiere of “ATLANTIS: The Lost Empire” in June 2001. She rocked a teal blouse that was laced up the front with a white skirt all the way to the floor.

Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams have shown that the lace-up trend doesn’t just apply to tops! Here they are wearing Levi’s jeans with lace up legs. Their jeans were also on trend for another reason, just see how low waisted they were!

Super low-rise jeans were rife on red carpets and in celebrity street style in 2001. Here is Carmen Electra donning a pair with a cropped top and rose-lens sunglasses.

Beyonce was clearly at the forefront of the hottest trends in 2001. Here, she performs in dangerously low-rise jeans that year (while wearing frameless sunglasses!).

Lacey Chabert rocked very low-cut jeans at the “American Outlaws” premiere in August 2021.

No matter how hot the weather was in the summer of 2001, the stars didn’t want to part with their Juicy Couture tracksuits. Here is Jennifer Lopez wearing a pale pink set in July 2001 before performing on the “Today” show in New York City.

It wasn’t just the tracksuits that made Juicy Couture famous in 2001. Stars loved everything about the popular label, including its logo tees. Singer Willa Ford showed off her Juicy Couture graphic t-shirt during an event for the brand at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in July.