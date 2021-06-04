STYLE: The history of boardroom socks

Nathan James and his company pull on a cozy piece of North Carolina’s past

Photo by Jonathan Cooper

Before embarking on this business, I would never have appreciated a well-made sock, Nathan James laughs. The socks were very utilitarian, not really in men’s fashion. Over the past decade, they have gone from being practical to being more of a statement.

The 29-year-old CEO of Boardroom Socks, the Charlotte-based company his parents started in 2010, sells more than 50 styles and colors of cotton and wool men’s dress socks. The classic ribbed sock is its best seller, but it offers a range of colors and patterns in both mid-calf and on-calf varieties. James plans to expand later this year with a line of invisible socks designed for moccasins and boat shoes.

A sock looks like such a basic thing, but it’s amazing how complex it is to make, says James. The raw material for the yarn passes through industrial knitting machines at their Lexington plant. From there, he goes to a finishing plant in Granite Falls, outside of Hickory, where the socks are cleaned, packed, stored and shipped. A pair of socks has to go through so many pairs of hands, he says. It’s amazing how many jobs a sock has an impact.

James comes from a long line of textile titans who supported the industry in North Carolina. I am the seventh or the eighth generation, he said. One of my great-great-grandfathers opened our family’s original textile factory in Alamance County. Her great-grandfather imported silk and made women’s stockings. His great-uncle ran a sweater factory and his grandfather started a sons brokerage business, where his father started working in the 1970s.

Growing up in Greensboro, James and his older brother would go to their father’s warehouse to help him pack the yarn and ship it to customers. I remember there was a whole sewing machine room where the socks were sewn, he said. It was still very noisy, and one day we walked in and the building was completely silent. Threads hung from the ceiling and all the sewing machines were gone. To me, it was symbolic of things that have happened in the industry over the past 20 years. It was a way of life in North Carolina, and everything was moving overseas.

The decline inspired his parents, Mike and Carol, to continue the family tradition and start Boardroom Socks from their attic 11 years ago. They chose Boardroom because they wanted a name that involved dress socks. My father is affectionately known as a filologist because he knows so much about the wire and where to find it, James says. He has a wire broker, so he knows how to get it at the best price. Their socks, made from pima cotton and merino wool, cost between $ 12 and $ 18 a pair and sell through their website and a handful of independent retailers like Fairclough & Co. Many socks now contain polyester, acrylic or other synthetic materials. much cheaper, but these materials will be very hot or itchy and will not wear out either.

James held various jobs in sales and digital marketing before becoming CEO of Boardroom Socks in May 2018. People often ask if the family will expand to other men’s clothing, but he says it’s not. in their plans. Our family expertise has been primarily in hosiery, which is what we know best. We can keep adding new categories of socks. There is still a lot of room for growth there.

When not driving to the small towns where he sources his packing materials and Boardrooms supplies, James works from his home office in Charlotte. He still has no idea how many socks he owns, but he does know a lot. People are blown away by the towers of boxes in my office, he says. And everyone in my family still gives each other socks for Christmas. It’s a never-ending cycle.