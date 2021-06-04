Must Read: Pop Stars Take to ‘Fantasy Fashion’, ‘Cruella’ Inspired Fashion Line Sparks Controversy





Rina Sawayama. Photo: Attitude Magazine / Attitude Magazine via Getty Images TThese are the stories that made the fashion headlines on Friday. Pop stars (and their stylists) take a look at “fantasy fashion”

As we anxiously live through a chapter in the history books to come, the pop stars and their crews have granted us flashes of psychic respite through the performance fantasy. Music and fashion … have joined forces. “writes Gaby Wilson for It, pondering the future of live pop music. Citing fantastic looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more, Wilson says, “With gigs confined to screens, stylists rose to the challenge of bridging the emotional divide, telegraphing the vitality of live music through an amplified, exuberant and extravagant mode that serves as a kind of visual caps lock. ”{It} What is the future of “outlet” fashion?

Jamila Stewart examines the next wave of party wear for Nylon, noting that “as spending and social invitations simultaneously make a comeback, so do outgoing clothes making a statement.” The latest styles of releases borrow from the 00s, 90s and 70s with modern touches, which experts attribute to a strong nostalgia factor. Stewart positions this shift to punchy prints and bold colors as inherently positive, writing: “Perhaps we have the pandemic to thank for a return to sensuality, extravagance and sheer sartorial pleasure.” {Nylon} Guild of Costume Designers accuses “Cruella” of “unfair practices”

“A recent incident at a ‘Cruella’ inspired fashion line, which was licensed, designed and released without the knowledge of costume designer Jenny Beavan, ultimately prompted a number of other costume designers – including the Costume Designers Guild herself – to publicly call the ‘unfair practice, despite the risk it poses to their own careers,’ writes KJ Yossman for Variety. The line in question is an officially licensed collection from Rag & Bone, which Beavan says Disney signed without his involvement. “All the story [of ‘Cruella’] do they wage war using fashion. So it’s so disrespectful to go out of fashion lines then, ”Beavan told the publication. {Variety} Jimmy Choo launches capsule collection with Billy Porter

On Friday, Jimmy Choo launched his new capsule collection with Billy Porter for pre-order on JimmyChoo.com. Porter plays into campaign imagery modeling the styles he has selected, which will be available in expanded sizes, up to size 15 for women. The extended sizes will also be offered in a selection of other brand styles starting in July. As part of this partnership, Jimmy Choo also donated $ 100,000 to support the Trevor Project’s efforts in suicide prevention and crisis intervention among LGBTQ youth. {Fashionista Inbox} AZ Factory presents designs created by Alber Elbaz before his death

AZ Factory has announced two upcoming “product stories”, launched in mid-June, which were “fully finalized by Alber Elbaz before his sudden passing”. Called SuperTech-SuperChic and Free Too, the collections incorporate innovative technologies such as 3D knitting and a sustainable mindset. The launch will also include the introduction of handbags, a new product category for AZ Factory, which feature adjustable chains and were “designed by Alber to allow women to kiss freely and feel hugged,” according to A press release. {Fashionista Inbox} Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos