Madonna’s son David Banda serves up glamor in stunning designer dress





David Banda (L) and his mother Madonna (R). (Instagram / Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Madonna shared a video of her son David Banda strutting around their house in a beautiful designer dress, and fans are completely obsessed. The pioneering singer is widely beloved by gay people for consistently challenging gender norms and stereotypes throughout her career and it looks like she is just as dedicated to the cause in her personal life. In the video posted on Instagram on Sunday May 30, 15-year-old David Banda can be seen strolling through the singer’s luxury home in a white silk Mae Couture gown while “The Power” by Snap! plays in the background. “Confidence is everything,” captioned Madonna of the video, which has racked up more than 1.4 million views. At the end of the video, the music pauses, while Banda can be heard saying, “I quietly like to wear it like, it’s so liberating, you know what I mean?” Madonna’s son captivated netizens with his gorgeous dress Of course, the internet is already obsessed with trusting Banda. Actor Debi Mazar commented on the post, “Omg, I love her,” alongside a heart emoji, before warning model Naomi Campbell to “be careful.” Hairstylist Luigi Murenu simply commented, “Better walk,” alongside a heart emoji, fire emoji, and star emoji. Madonna and her then-husband Guy Ritchie adopted David together in 2006, when he was just 13 months old. Talk toVoguein 2019, the singer opened up about the special bond she shared with her son. Speaking of Banda, she said she sees her own work ethic reflected in her son suggesting that she expects him to keep doing great things. “What he has more than anything is focus and determination,” explained Madonna. “I’m pretty sure he got it from me. He’s the one I have the most in common with. I have the impression that he understands me; he has more of my DNA than any of my kids so far. She added: “Let’s see what happens, it’s still early days for everyone.”







