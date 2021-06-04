2nd annual CCPV benefit $ 75,000 raised, recognizes supporters and artists

Patrons from across the coast gathered on May 23 for the beaches: a celebration of the arts, an event for the benefit of the Ponte Vedra Beach Cultural Center (CCPVB).

Heldat The Surf ClubPatioat Ponte Vedra Inn & ClubinPonte VedraBeach, the second annual event raised $ 75,000 to supportCCPVB and its educational programs.

For more than 26 years, the nonprofit has been recognized as a gathering place to learn, experience and appreciate the arts and culture in its many forms with opportunities for adults, children and families. Its offering includes classes, exhibits, programs, music therapy services for children with special needs, activities and memberships open to the local community and beyond.

The event generated funding for the association and had a positive economic impact in the region by supporting businesses, individuals and local associations.

Additionally, Dr ArunGulani and the GulaniVision Institute sponsored Bespoke on the Boulevard, a fashion show featuring Gulani, personally designed global clothing and fabrics, and a hand-painted men’s suit jacket by renowned artist Mario Della PentaofSt. Augustine. Exclusively for this event, Gulanire designed lightly worn men’s and women’s costumes, collected from local collections, to benefit artists and veterans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The costumes will be donated to those in need on Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. at the Gulani Vision Institute, 8075 Gate Parkway W., Suites 102 and 103 in Jacksonville.

Funds were raised from ticket sales, sponsorship packages, program and signage advertising opportunities and more to support an evening of food and entertainment. The event was also an opportunity to recognize individuals, businesses and organizations from Amelia Island to St. Augustine Beach who have enhanced arts and culture in the area.

According to Donna Guzzo, President and Executive Director of CCPVB, the winners of the main awards were honored for dedicating their expertise, philanthropy and service to the nonprofit throughout the year. The winners included Volunteer of the Year David Wedow who, along with his wife, Barbara (who also won the award in 2019), spent endless hours volunteering, organizing, cataloging, inventorying and storing supplies, accessories, instruments. of music, artwork and assistance to fundraising events for over 10 years.

Residents of Ponte VedraBeach since the 1980s, the Wedows are retired and are active volunteers in the region.

We were delighted to honor many creative professionals and local volunteers who generously shared their time and knowledge to help the Center and our beach communities, especially during this difficult year with the pandemic, Guzzo said. The support from our clients and donors throughout the year has been overwhelming.

The honors went to Jenn Peck, who received the Emerging Artist Award. The University of North Florida (UNF) alumna has installed two works in sculpture parks in Jacksonville, including KluthoPark in the Springfield area of ​​Jacksonville and the UNF Seaside Sculpture Park in Jacksonville Beach. The President’s Choice Award went to Caelen Proctor, who completed a sculpture installation at James Weldon Johnson Park in downtown Jacksonville. Proctor is also planning an exhibit at the Museum of the Beaches in Jacksonville Beach.

Word Revolt, a non-profit studio gallery in Atlantic Beach dedicated to hosting free events to benefit artists, charities and the community, received the Community Impact Award. Anne Marie Moquin with Beaches Go Green, a local nonprofit environmental awareness organization, won Advocacy Award. Beaches Go Green, is renowned for its Octopus Garden at DecktheChairs, the popular holiday lighting event in Jacksonville Beach. The Art of Giving Award went to the DuBowFamily Foundation, which funded arts programs across the region.

Local Honorary Presidents Ron and Hilah Autrey presented the prestigious Irene Lazzara Award to the All Beaches Experimental Theater. Named after the well-known local philanthropist, the award went to local non-profit, volunteer-based community theater in Atlantic Beach.

Guzzo especially appreciated the many donations from local and state event planners and professionals who produced the fashion show, as well as the flower and runway arrangements. The flowers and roses grown in Colombia were transported from Miami, among specific varieties selected by Guzzo.

VicMicolucci of WJXT-TV served as master of ceremonies for the evening. Social distancing and other CDC protocols were followed during the event.

The Ponte Vedra Beach Cultural Center is located at 3972ThirdSt.S. in Jacksonville Beach. For more information call (904) 280-0614 ext. 1202 or visit the atccpvb.org website.