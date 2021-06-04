Redefining fashion for a sustainable lifestyle





Eco-friendly fabric, natural colors, traditional craftsmanship, minimalism, sustainable living, conscious consumerism, upcycling and recycling are the buzzwords these days. On World Environment Day (June 5), we chatted with a few members of the industry about how we can make our everyday fashions environmentally friendly and help create a better future. According to fashion designer Manish Tripathi, sustainable living, production of natural fabrics, upcycling and recycling are an imperative aspect of the fashion scene today. We focus on a sustainable way of life by training rural women to make and preserve traditional textiles and natural crafts. As we produce silk without harming the worms in Buxur, Bihar and rural women from Ghaziabad make deity robes in temples where everything is natural and environmentally friendly. In addition, we train them in recycling, in the recovery of used items such as the manufacture of table runners in saris, cushion covers and decorative items in jeans, shirts and t-shirts, explains the designer based at Delhi and originally from Lucknow. Pallavi Madesiya Yadav, Akhilendra Pratap Sonkar & Anushi Dwivedi (Source) Akhilendra Pratap Sonkar, assistant professor at the National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT), Raebareli, quotes Vivienne Westwood: Buy less, choose well, make it last. Sustainable fashion is one of the latest trends that is gaining momentum right now, and the Indian fashion industry is not spared. From mass fashion brands to high-end designer brands, this trend is everywhere. Conscious consumerism gave it wings, and today we see many products on the market made from environmentally friendly materials. Many brands offer recycled or upcycled products. He mentions greenwashing in which companies invest more time and money in marketing their products or brand as green rather than making efforts to ensure their sustainability. Lucknow-based fashion designer Pallavi Madesiya Yadav believes in international models and stylish dresses with a touch of desi. We work on Indian fabrics, natural colors and dyes, traditional handicrafts juxtaposed with international style, patterns and cuts. We believe that with fashion, if we can bring dresses closer to nature, we are taking small steps towards living an environmentally friendly life. With these small steps we will achieve longer-term sustainable fashion. Loreto Convent science teacher Anushi Dwivedi developed a toy-making hobby during the lockdown. I started making them for my granddaughter and realized the need for safe toys for children. So I started making them with natural wool and cotton. Then I want to try khadi fibers and for children we have to be very sure. I’m trying to turn this into a small business, she said. Famous fashion designer Rina Dhaka, during a fashion show around R-Day in Lucknow, insisted on the need to make fashion and eco-friendly fabrics like khadi relevant for national parvas and special days we must integrate them into our daily routine if we are to truly make a difference and serve Mother Earth.

