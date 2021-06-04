The Father’s Day gift guide for dads who forgot how to dress

At one point, our beloved, reliable, wise dads seemingly forget how to do everything.

Among their various forgetting weaknesses, one of the worst offenders is how they forget how to be cool, regressing to the most basic, dumb type of humor (I don’t trust the stairs, they always prepare. something), while rocking the same haircut that marked them on a date in the summer of 69.

Most importantly, they forget how to dress, suddenly declaring that khaki is the biggest color in the spectrum while giving as little effort as possible. What they don’t realize is that some clothes these days, like Columbia Sportswears collections of elegant and technical shoes and shirts, can look good and be easy, crossing two things off the list at once (something dads love). Plus, they can be well dressed and comfortable while doing outdoor activities, one of the few things my own dad who lives in the beautiful Northwest still remembers how to do.

So to help our fathers realize these facts, here are some comfortable, reliable and beautiful items that you can give them for Father’s Day. Please, they need our help.

Speed Hiking shoes

Picture: Speed ​​hiking shoe

Daddy’s shoes, with their bulbous shapes and white exteriors, have somewhat ironically become popular, but there’s nothing ironic about it. Speed ​​hiking shoe , which is stylish, light and eye-catching. Your dad, who always does God knows what around the house, will appreciate them not only for the fact that they look sporty and beautiful (they come in a variety of cool and electric colors), but also because they will keep it fast. his feet all day, thanks to advanced cushioning and Omni-Grip traction underfoot.

For outdoor pursuits, the Vitesse also features Outdry technology, which will keep its big, clumsy feet dry, whether in the local park or on faraway trails. My father, a connoisseur of both short hikes and ugly white sneakers, will undoubtedly benefit from the Speed.

Zero Rules Short Sleeve

Picture: Zero Rules Short Sleeve

I know I know; there is a good chance that your father love rules. But chances are they also love the Zero rules collection, designed for the hottest and wettest conditions. Have you ever seen a dad try to do a chore or run in the heat? they sweat a lot.

The shirts, which are snug and much more striking than your average everyday t-shirt, feature sweat-activated, super-cooling Omni-Freeze Zero and moisture-wicking Omni-Wick. They also feature Omni-Shade to block harmful UV rays. So your dad will be cool, calm and serene, even on the highest ladders or the most rocky hikes in nature. Unfortunately, the jerseys won’t necessarily keep him calm if his sports team loses or if his deadly nemesis next door, Hal, uses his trash again.

RespoolShort-sleeved knit shirt

Picture: Respool Short Sleeve Knit Shirt

Like zero rules collection, the Respool Short Sleeve Shirt uses Omni-Wick and -Shade to keep daddy comfortable and happy. It’s the perfect item for dads to exercise at backyard barbecues, fishing trips, summer gatherings, and big outdoor music festivals (JK, my dad would rather die).

Perhaps the coolest of all, the shirt is also made from recycled fishing nets and landfills, as part of Columbia’s search and rescue mission to save the planet. Earth aware, comfortable and beautiful, what else do we need? Also, let’s be honest, dads especially have a hard time sometimes finding a nice short-sleeved shirt that fits them comfortably. The Respool checks this box.

The silver crestTrousers

Picture: Silver Ridge Pants

A question that even a young man faces: What kind of pants do you wear when hiking or taking a nature walk? Jeans? Sweatpants? Track pants ? None of them seem to do the trick, really. Fortunately there are Columbia The silver crest Trousers, which are strong, flexible and convertible, meaning they can go from pants to shorts with just one zipper.

Like Columbia’s other innovative products, they also feature moisture management and sun protection technology, so they’ll keep Dad light on his feet in a variety of terrains and weather conditions. They also come in his beloved khaki color, but they’re actually made of freighter, which is a nice way to meet him halfway as he begins his adventure in respectable fashion.

Reed Jackson is a writer for G / O Media Studios