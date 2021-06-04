Bloomingdales “Space Jame: A New Legacy” pop-up: the best pieces

All products and services presented by Variety are independently selected by the editors of Variety. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

The tracks are finished. If you want to see the latest trends in streetwear, athleisure, and modern menswear, start watching cuts in and out of the NBA locker room.

So when LeBron James revealed he was directing his own movie “Space Jam,” we immediately expected a style collaboration. Move over Cruella, there’s a new fashion king in town. While there is plenty more to come, we get a look at Bloomingdales’ “Space Jam” pop-up collection including loungewear, handbags and home items.

Entitled “The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: It’s Game Time,” the new iteration of the retailer’s pop-up shop, available through August 16, can be found on their website and in person, with tThe largest outpost located in the retailer’s flagship store on 59th Street in New York City.

In addition to designer pieces that incorporate classic cartoon colors and graphics, the capsule also includes life-size sculptures of LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, which will be unveiled on July 21, and limited-edition fine art prints that are ready to go. for no less than $ 1,700.

We’ve rounded up the best and most affordable pieces from the collaboration, including funky graphic tees, vibrant summer-perfect two-piece sets, and trendy loungewear.

Beverly Hills Club Space Jam Tracksuit

You can purchase this playful tracksuit as a matching combo or purchase the sweatshirt and sweatpants separately for around $ 150 each. The back pocket features the “Space Jam” logo, above an image of a Bugs Bunny playing basketball on the legs with “Mad Hoops” written in stylish Beverly Hills cursive letters on the same leg. It also comes in a pastel pink version, which you can mix and match.







Mr. Brainwash King James Print

This limited edition oil painting by LeBron James is by French street artist Thierry Guetta, known as Mr. Brainwash, and costs $ 1,700. Screenprinted on archival paper, it shows the NBA star in the middle of the hoop in a colorful Tune Squad jersey in front of a splash painted background that reads “Follow Your Dreams.” It is 24 “x 32”.







Apotheke Space 2 candle

This bright blue candle has hints of moro orange and maple leaves to produce what they believe to be the scent of Serververse, the virtual space ruled by the AI-G beat of Don Cheadle. Yes that’s right, they made a candle that smells like (what we’re assuming) is a fancy Internet “Space Jam”.







Eleven Paris Toon Squad Sweatshirt

If you prefer a monochrome wardrobe, this black and white cartoon print sweatshirt from Eleven Paris is a more subtle way to represent the Toon Squad. The cotton crewneck sweater features simple iterations of everyone’s favorite ‘Looney Tunes’ characters who play in the ‘Space Jam’ sequel, plus ribbed hems and cuffs that give it a comfortable fit.







Prince Peter Tweety T-shirt

Sometimes it’s simple, it’s better. This minimalist Prince Peter tee gives a nod to the fictional town of Tune with a bright Tweety Bird graphic on the left chest. Pair it with light blue jeans or shorts for an effortless summer outfit that nods to the iconic animated character without being too obvious.







Bleacher Report Bugs Bunny Lakers Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Bleacher Report makes the display of athleticism less cheesy and more fashionable with this fun graphic crewneck featuring the Los Angeles Lakers logo. The front shows Bugs Bunny spinning the Lakers yellow ball on one finger with a smirk on his face, while the back features fellow Tune Squad players Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and the Tasmanian Devil all jumping for a ball. basketball. But if the Lakers are not your team, then you can show some zest for the New York Knicks or Chicago Bulls with other t-shirts offered in the extensive collection.







Marvin Hat Bleacher Report

Travel to the dark side in this purple Bleacher Report hat that features infamous ‘Looney Tunes’ villain Marvin the Martian. The center graphic shows the green alien character spinning a basketball on his finger with raised eyebrows that look menacing. The classic baseball cap has an adjustable strap to fit a wide range of sizes.







Local Hoops Bugs bullet t-shirt

“Space Jam” takes an artistic twist in this upscale white t-shirt from Local Hoops. Bugs Bunny’s recognizable gloved hand emerges from a light blue square to spin a colorful, twirling basketball designed in pastel hues.







Danielle Nicole Space Jam Lola mini backpack

Hot take: Mini backpacks are better than handbags. In functionality, convenience and now, with this new version of “Space Jam” by Danielle Nicole, in style too. Carry the ever-jubilant Lola Bunny with you as a lucky charm as she flies over her “Space Jam” jersey number. Bright orange trim details, metallic and glitter embellishments, and a tassel keychain detail make this a trendy and functional accessory to add to any outfit. If you have kids in the family who would appreciate a bigger backpack for school, they will make all of their classmates jealous with this fun. Bugs bunny one by Sprayground.







See the entire pop-up store here.