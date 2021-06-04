Best sellers online: June 4 June 6

Now that Memorial Day weekend is behind us and summer is just around the corner, it’s time to start shopping for some hot-weather essentials and maybe even a vacation (or two). The next big selling event of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is still a few weeks away, but the internet is teeming with promotions this weekend. To save you time, we have selected the best sellers online for you to shop in the next few days.

One of the best sellers online right now is Overstock’s red tag sale, where you can get up to 70% off … [+] site-wide.

Overstock



If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe (or your family), check out Nordstroms Semi-Annual Sale, where you can get clothes, shoes and accessories up to 50% off. Looking for a new bed? In that case, you’ll want to browse Eight Sleeps Memorial Day Sale, which was extended until the weekend. Shop these and more sales from fashion, home, beauty, tech and more, below.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Fashion

Nordstrom: The semi-annual department store sales continue until June 6 and include up to 50% off clothing for women, men and children, beauty and home too.

Anthropology: Benefit from an additional 25% discount nearly 2,000 sale items at Anthro.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs are currently enjoying discounts at the Saks Designer Sale.

Stuart weitzman: Save up to 40% on popular styles at the iconic shoemaker. Everything from sneakers and slides to sandals and boots is up for grabs.

Bonobos: Save on men’s button down shirts, pants, suit jackets, socks and more at men’s fashion brands sales section.

Banana republic: During the Banana Republics Customer Appreciation Event, get 40% off everything, plus an extra 10% off with the code BRTHX.

Turn: There are over 9,800 garments on sale at up to 65% off right now at Revolve. Everything from dresses for Majorelle’s summer weddings to jeans from Citizens of Humanity are at a discount.

Rhône: Save up to 50% in the surplus section of the men’s fashion site, which includes everything from button-down shirts and hats to pants, polo shirts, underwear and t-shirts.

athlete: Buy training and relaxation equipment up to 50% in Athletas sales section.

lingonberry: The sales tab at Huckberry is home to all of the fun, durable gear that we mark on our rare sales, according to the brand. So you are sure to find some hidden gems.

Ted baker: The British designer cuts his fashion by 40%. Some styles will be up for grabs at the reduced price until June 7.

J Crew: Coded BUY NOW you will get 30% off men, women and kids styles for summer.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Technology

Dyson: Get $ 50 off V7 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, one of the most popular models from Dysons.

Bed bath and beyond: Save up to $ 150 on vacuum cleaners and up to $ 40 on Amazon devices.

Mirror: Until June 20, use the code FATHER’S DAY21 to get $ 150 off a Mirror interactive home gym, plus free shipping and installation for a total savings of $ 400.

Best buy: computers (like this one 21.5-inch iMac) and more are on sale this weekend at Best Buy.

Playstation: Score gaming deals on PlayStation, like 40% off Call of Duty and 84% off NBA 2K21, as well as the Days of Play sale through June 9 for discounts on more games and gaming accessories , also.

Walmart: You can also save big on video games in the electronic part at Walmart.

PC Richard & Fils: PC Richard is one of the original tech stores and has been around long before sites like Amazon even existed. Before they only sold household appliances, but now they have Airpods deals and other technologies worth buying.

Amazon: Shop offers before Prime Day on TVs and Amazon devices.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Beauty

Zipporah: Until the end of the day on June 5, get 25% off the entire Freshs product line and free shipping on every order with code FREE BOAT.

Kosas: Get 20% Off Everything at The Clean Beauty Brands Site, No Code Required.

Super goup!: Coded SUMMER20 you will get 20% off sitewide during the Supergoops Friends & Family sale.

Blue mercury: Save 20% on purchases of $ 250 or more, 15% on purchases of $ 175 or more, and 10% on purchases of $ 100 or more when you redeem the code SUMMER. Plus, receive a free 12-piece deluxe sample bag with any order over $ 250.

Kate somerville: Try some of Kates’ most popular picks inside the June monthly edition box that saves buyers $ 160 on large items. Plus, receive Summer Skin Minis (a $ 56 value) with any $ 140 purchase with code JUNE GWP.

Laura Mercier: Snag select Last Chance Products from Laura Mercier at 30% off, and get 15% off your purchase when you sign up for company emails.

Dermstore: Dermstores sales section offers deals on T3 Hair Tools, Coola Skin Care, and Becca Cosmetics, to name a few.

SkinStore: If you are a new customer on the beauty site, enter the code BEGINNER at checkout for 20% off most brands.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Home

On the table: Get up to 50% off premium kitchen utensil brands like All-Clad and Zwilling at SLT in retailers sales section.

Overstock: Overstocks Red Tag Sale includes thousands of indoor and outdoor furniture items at up to 70% off.

Williams sonoma: All things for the kitchen are on sale at Williams Sonoma, including some items that could be used as Father’s Day gifts. For example, this elegant carafe for the budding sommelier or this set of pods for the coffee lover dad.

Houzz: The Memorial Day sale at Houzz is still in full swing. You can save up to 75% site-wide until June 6.

Eight Sleep: Until June 7, buyers can save $ 200 on the purchase of a Pod Pro mattress, $ 100 on a Pod Pro cover and 20% on accessories with a pod or cover purchase.

Casper: This is your last chance to shop Caspers Memorial Day Sale. Get 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, linens and more.

Home deposit: Whether you have a renovation project in mind, need a new appliance, or want to (finally) start your garden for the season, Home Depot has more than 12,000 products on sale in all departments at the moment.

Other sales worth browsing

Calpak: If the suitcases you used before the pandemic have seen better days, check out current Calpaks sales, where you can save up to 55% on luggage.

Lensdirect: Get 15% off all orders and get free shipping from $ 49 with code SAVE15.

Dicks Sporting Goods: More Father’s Day finds have been completed at Dicks where you can pick up inexpensive sports equipment at present.

Company6: Take 25% off stylish, artist-made home decor, personalized gifts, and artwork during Society 6s Father’s Day Sale.

Cabelas: The outdoor store has offers in its Cave of bargains on all the things dad might love if you’re looking for some early fathers day gifts. Discover their fishing, boating and camping products.

Lélo: Marks luxury sex toys are currently discounted by up to 60%.

Rifle Paper Co.: Store diaries, card boxes, wallets, journals and even mats, all on sale.

Countryside: Hiking and camping gear is up to 30% off in the backcountry sales section.