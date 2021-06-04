The many fabrics of Oberlin fashion – The Oberlin review

If you walk down the hallway of the King Building, you’ll likely be enveloped in a conflicting cacophony of vibrant prints and crisp Carhartt neutrals. Oberlin’s fashion scene has long been a major factor in student life; experimenting with outfits is adopted as a means of self-expression. For some Obies, building an outfit is just for fun, while others use their clothes to express deeply important identities of race, class, gender presentation, sexual orientation, etc.

[For] traditional Obies, I see a lot more statement pieces, like the really cool patterned pants, or the really cool shirts, kind of like the mixed and matched patterns, said Iyanna Lewis, sophomore in college. I also see an equal amount of sweatpants.

Oberlin style often transcends sartorial choice for many Obies, outfits are a whole body process.

Oberlin fashion is very unique, said Brendan Aleman, OC 21, People usually spend a lot of time with their seizures, that’s what I realized. You matched the eyeshadow with the shoes, with the sneakers, with the socks and crazy stuff like that. Very in-your-face, daring, That’s who I am.

For other students, the way they dress is deeply influenced by the micro-communities with which they interact in Oberlin. Second-year college student Iyanna Lewis, who’s both on the volleyball and track team, enjoys the marriage of sportswear and fashion when she trains.

I feel like the fashion of the weight room is kind of a vibe, she said. I would say, oh, your leggings are really cute. Like, oh, where did you get that? Like, where did you get that shirt?

Being a student athlete isn’t the only thing Lewis sees impacting her style on campus.

When it comes to the black community, we have a very interesting fashion, Lewis said. I think a lot of us really tap into streetwear, but there’s also a lot of variety.

Within this strain, we meet the trendy niche, with Oberlin students mixing time and region to mimic very specific looks. Theo Canter, a sophomore college student, named a couple he had noticed.

There’s like a bunch of people who sort of dress like LA of the 90s, excluding SKA, skateboarder, he said. There are those who [dress] Brooklyn techno-gothic.

Canter also mentioned that students are always welcome if fashion is not of interest to them.

I heard someone say when I first got here, like, it’s nice not to have to worry about what they’re wearing, like what it looks like, Canter said. Since hearing this, I have truly identified with it. I think I worry less if my shirt and pants match.

The huge range of styles is largely the product of one of Oberlin’s most popular trends: thrift and reuse. Angelo Passaro, OC 21, said that for him the practice of consuming sustainable clothing defined not only the Oberlins style, but his own as well.

I think it’s different for everyone, but I think something that really unites Oberlin fashion is recycling other people’s clothes, he said. The concept of the free box is an integral part of Oberlin fashion for me. And have a community of people, like in my co-ops, who would compliment me or ask me, do you want to go to Volunteer [of America] together? was really encouraging for me to experiment and show different things.

Along with the popularity of thrift stores in Oberlin, its prevalence is accompanied by a broader ethical dialogue about socioeconomic class and fairness.

I have a feeling you could say that a lot of thrift stores are theoretically aimed at low-income people to be able to afford these kinds of clothes, Canter said. I mean, it’s all a debate, I think most of the kids that I know that are still like, oh I had it at Volunteers, they have enough money to have a fancy car for themselves. driving to Volunteers, which I don’t think is an outright sin. The stores are there, and there are plenty of clothes. But I guess there is a deeper question: how can we achieve solidarity while recognizing our differences?

As a first-generation, low-income student, Aleman said the difference between his friends on the surface thrifty and thrifty by necessity leads to uncomfortable situations.

Having money, but then downplaying the fact that you have money for someone with low income can be awkward in the sense of helping them navigate white spaces and giving them agency, Aleman said. Because, for example, there have been a lot of times I’ve dated people that I initially thought were from similar backgrounds to mine, and so we bonded at first. And then they asked me to go out every other weekend to love the Feve or take chic trips during spring break. And I’m like I don’t have the money to do this. And then they’ll be like, Oh no, but I’ll pay for you. It just makes me a little weird that other people are paying for me because it’s a reminder for low income students, like this space isn’t necessarily for you.

Enthusiasm for saving and experimenting can also lead to cultural appropriation of fashion, which Lewis has noticed from time to time on campus.

Streetwear is very popular right now and doesn’t recognize that it’s coming from black people, and understanding that while trends recycle, not paying attention to where they come from can be very detrimental because if you do it incorrectly or if you try to claim it as your own, it can be considered very offensive, Lewis said. We can’t control it, which is really difficult, because if something were to be really harmful, I personally don’t know how to fix it. Because I might just go up and be like, hey, what you’re wearing isn’t cool at all, but also sometimes i’m not that confrontational of a person.

Adding gender and sexuality to questions of culture and class status makes these conversations even more complex. As someone who has recently made the transition, Passaro is actively working on how to dress in a way that clearly expresses your gender identity to other Obies.

Unless people understand your presentation on the genre, it’s really hard for people to properly understand the way you’re trying to present something, Passaro said. This is a difficult problem because as much as fashion is about expressing yourself, you always think of an audience and it’s not really in your control most of the time.

To some students, the conversations Oberlin students have about fashion can feel a bit like a control. Aleman encountered a time when, in a gender studies class, someone told him that the flannel he was wearing was only appropriate for gay women.

Make communities control what certain communities can wear, like if LGBTQ + communities can only wear this, or, you can’t wear it if you are cis[gender] It’s a bit problematic, but I understand it, he said. I think sometimes when you run out of representation you kind of want to keep the only id you have.

Obies likes to make art out of the everyday, and fashion offers a way to merge artistic flair with self-expression. But many Obies say that outfits should be treated with the intentionality of art, and that the boundaries of cultural appropriation and class obfuscation should frame our outfit curation. Lewis suggests that we take a moment to step back and take the time to really think about our crises and what they might communicate.

She says, I think it needs to be more individual to make sure, like: Hey, is there a possibility that what I’m wearing is offensive?