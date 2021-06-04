The best new stores to shop for designer trends for summer 2021





The retail revival is in full swing, with new designer boutiques, pop-ups, collectible jewelry and personalized togs. Here’s a look at the latest chic boutiques and must-have swag. Loeffler Randall NYC Camellia sandals, $ 395 at Loeffler Randall Loeffler Randall Go in Loeffler Randalls very first store. The sun-drenched Nolita boutique at 10 Prince St. offers the brand’s collection of footwear (including its iconic pleated Penny heels topped with graceful hand-tied knots) as well as ready-to-wear, shoulder bags. handmade and cool and contemporary accessories. You can book a free appointment with a stylist on LoefflerRandall.com before your visit. Bloomingdale’s New York Buy playful coins ($ 52 to $ 549) at Comme des Garons pop-up inside Bloomingdale’s, 1000 Third Avenue. Matthew Carasella Play bed with polka dots Comme des Garons POCKET, the new festive pop-up shop on Bloomingdales Ground floor. The plexiglass partitions designed by founder Rei Kawakubo contain an assortment of CdG Play togs, fragrances, wallets and those coveted Chuck Taylor collaboration sneakers. It’s time to join the dots. Bloomingdale’s, Riverhead NY Bloomindale’s The Outlet, Riverhead, NY Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s There’s a new destination on the Hamptons fashion map.Bloomingdale’s The Outletopened a pop-up store in Tangier outlets in Riverhead until January 2022. Shop for men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry and watches, all at a discount, and branding designer brands like Salvatore Ferragamo, Alice + Olivia and Rag & Bone. Just in time for summer, find sunglasses and swimwear galore. Bloomingdale’s The Outletis located at 912 Tanger Mall Drive at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, NY. Ralph lauren The personalized polo shirt, $ 168, at Ralph lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Get ready to blow your custom necklace up.Ralph laurenintroduced The Custom Polo, Made to Order, an online personalization program. Create a one-of-a-kind cotton shirt for men or women by choosing from six styles and 24 color combinations. Add another layer of personalization with a pony emblem in the color of your choice, as well as a monogram, name or phrase knitted into each sleeve. Each piece is made to order for a unique and lasting style statement. Caption: Personalized Polois $ 168 atRalph lauren.with Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Chain Links Patches Men’s Necklace, $ 4,800 at Louis Vuitton , 295 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Louis VuittonThe globetrotter jewelry project landed this month at her Beverly Hills, California home.Virgil Abloh, artistic director of men’s fashion, has created 12 different limited edition colors of his Chain Links necklace and is introducing one per city, per month this year. Each fashion capital only receives 12 of the numbered necklaces adorned with colored crystals, enamel, plexiglass inserts and engraved monogram designs. A special plaque attached to the clasp identifies the city. Next destinations from June to December: London, Seoul, Singapore, Chicago, Milan, Hong Kong and Miami. Chalet Maison Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren has opened the Home Cottage at 41 Jobs Lane in Southampton. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Even before cottagecore was a thing,Ralph laurenkissed him. Today, the iconic designer reinforces the quaint aesthetic with the opening of Home Cottage, a sunny store featuring seasonal decorations and furnishings. Located at the end of a brick lane behind its Southampton store, the charming store offers essentials for summer receptions, tempting gifts for hosts and hostesses, elegant furnishings, textiles and linens. Customers can explore the entire world of Ralph’s home, from bespoke sofas to over 600 lighting styles at the digital customer office. From June 14, consumers across the country will be able to experience the space through the Southampton Store’s RL Virtual Experience, a digital shopping adventure. Online or IRL, there is no place like Home. Two: Minds NYC Two: the spirits, a new boutique in the Meatpacking District, offers chic pieces, like this one Stella mccartney dress. Stella mccartney Pick up chic gifts for mom at Two: the spirits, an airy new multi-design boutique at 34 Gansevoort St. Co-founder Jesse Dong, a former Jeffrey New York buyer, curated a selection of fashion, accessories and jewelry for men and women. Browse items from cult names like Tom Ford, Givenchy, Stella McCartney and The Row, as well as global sensations like Parisian shoe brand Amina Muaddi and South African ready-to-wear label Thebe Magugu. Photos of Matthieu Carasella The best double buckle sandals for spring 2021 Arizona Big Buckle Sandals, $ 155 at Birkenstock Birkenstock Isabel funny Lennyo sandals, $ 590 at Mix Isabel funny 3.1 Philippe Lim “Freida” platform slides, $ 650 at Bergdorf goodman Philippe Lim Slidy Viv leather mules, $ 1,325 at Roger vivier, 750 Madison Avenue. Roger vivie

