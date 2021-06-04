Paris Fashion Week acquires tools to improve its environmental performance – WWD

PARIS – How far can they turn green?

The pandemic has brought the issue of parades to the fore, with environmental issues high among the considerations as in-person events pick up. The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion has been working for a few years to answer the question and on Friday presented new digital tools to help brands at Paris Fashion Week to measure the environmental impact of their shows and collections in view. improve their track record.

“We have a duty to ensure global leadership”, declared Pascal Morand, executive president of the federation, evoking the role of Paris Fashion Week on the social and ecological level during a press conference at the Palais de Tokyo , a key venue for industry events. in the French capital.

In the fall of 2019, the federation embarked on the construction of digital tools for brands that are members or registered on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar and partnered with PwC for this mission. Developed in 2020 and tested at the start of the year, the new measurement systems will be fully launched in September, available free for fashion brands.

Funding was provided by the Committee for the Development and Promotion of French Clothing, better known by its acronym DEFI, which promotes French fashion abroad and helps support emerging designers.

When it comes to calculating the impact of a trade show, the architects of the new calculation tools sought to make it possible to assess an event before it takes place in order to help brands make choices. more ecological and socially responsible.

The idea was to make it “simple, fun – not like the game, but maybe a little bit, we don’t want it to be boring – with real and immediate results and proposals for good practices”, explained Morand. .

Brands can keep their results private, but they can also contribute their scores to measuring the impact of the entire Fashion Week, without revealing the details of their performance.

The event tool calculates some 120 key performance indicators for brands, covering all stages of an event, from membership in a production house to castings and fittings, including digital communication.

Several show production and public relations companies were involved in the project, as well as fashion houses, with Bureau Bétak, DLX and Palais de Tokyo being part of the steering committee.

The tool will be shared with organizers of fashion shows in other parts of the world, Morand noted.

A second tool has been developed for fashion collections, designed to measure their social and environmental impact. The French Fashion Institute took part in this project, alongside several French federations linked to the sector, and its deployment is scheduled for September. As with the event tool, it is intended for wide use by industry.

The federation has taken steps to reduce the environmental footprint of the weeks of fashion shows in Paris, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by using shuttles and electric cars to transport attendees to shows around the capital, recycling them. waste and by working with the organization La Réserve des Arts to reuse it. sets.

These efforts come as part of an in-depth review of the industry’s track record on the environmental front.

“We had noticed for five or six years, and even more since COVID [pandemic], in all sectors of activity, that this subject is taken into account, it is incredible, observed Sylvain Lambert, partner at PwC France, sitting next to Morand during the press conference. The executive, who set up the consulting firm’s social and environmental activity three decades ago, noted that there was “vague interest” in the subject at the time, and could not have been able to. foresee the importance it has taken on recently.

He added that his colleagues at the consulting firm were particularly enthusiastic about working with the fashion industry, citing the project – which he described as contributing positively to the image of the company – as a potential appeal to those interested in working at PwC.

“Having exciting projects mobilizes people to come and work for us,” he said.