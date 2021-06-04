Fashion
Paris Fashion Week acquires tools to improve its environmental performance – WWD
PARIS – How far can they turn green?
The pandemic has brought the issue of parades to the fore, with environmental issues high among the considerations as in-person events pick up. The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion has been working for a few years to answer the question and on Friday presented new digital tools to help brands at Paris Fashion Week to measure the environmental impact of their shows and collections in view. improve their track record.
“We have a duty to ensure global leadership”, declared Pascal Morand, executive president of the federation, evoking the role of Paris Fashion Week on the social and ecological level during a press conference at the Palais de Tokyo , a key venue for industry events. in the French capital.
In the fall of 2019, the federation embarked on the construction of digital tools for brands that are members or registered on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar and partnered with PwC for this mission. Developed in 2020 and tested at the start of the year, the new measurement systems will be fully launched in September, available free for fashion brands.
Funding was provided by the Committee for the Development and Promotion of French Clothing, better known by its acronym DEFI, which promotes French fashion abroad and helps support emerging designers.
When it comes to calculating the impact of a trade show, the architects of the new calculation tools sought to make it possible to assess an event before it takes place in order to help brands make choices. more ecological and socially responsible.
The idea was to make it “simple, fun – not like the game, but maybe a little bit, we don’t want it to be boring – with real and immediate results and proposals for good practices”, explained Morand. .
Brands can keep their results private, but they can also contribute their scores to measuring the impact of the entire Fashion Week, without revealing the details of their performance.
The event tool calculates some 120 key performance indicators for brands, covering all stages of an event, from membership in a production house to castings and fittings, including digital communication.
Several show production and public relations companies were involved in the project, as well as fashion houses, with Bureau Bétak, DLX and Palais de Tokyo being part of the steering committee.
The tool will be shared with organizers of fashion shows in other parts of the world, Morand noted.
A second tool has been developed for fashion collections, designed to measure their social and environmental impact. The French Fashion Institute took part in this project, alongside several French federations linked to the sector, and its deployment is scheduled for September. As with the event tool, it is intended for wide use by industry.
The federation has taken steps to reduce the environmental footprint of the weeks of fashion shows in Paris, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by using shuttles and electric cars to transport attendees to shows around the capital, recycling them. waste and by working with the organization La Réserve des Arts to reuse it. sets.
These efforts come as part of an in-depth review of the industry’s track record on the environmental front.
“We had noticed for five or six years, and even more since COVID [pandemic], in all sectors of activity, that this subject is taken into account, it is incredible, observed Sylvain Lambert, partner at PwC France, sitting next to Morand during the press conference. The executive, who set up the consulting firm’s social and environmental activity three decades ago, noted that there was “vague interest” in the subject at the time, and could not have been able to. foresee the importance it has taken on recently.
He added that his colleagues at the consulting firm were particularly enthusiastic about working with the fashion industry, citing the project – which he described as contributing positively to the image of the company – as a potential appeal to those interested in working at PwC.
“Having exciting projects mobilizes people to come and work for us,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]