In Queensbury, Native American pride faces graduation dress code





QUEENSBURY – A Queensbury family is urging the school district to reconsider its strict dress code for graduation so their daughter can wear a personalized stole recognizing her Native American heritage as she walks through the stage.

School officials say they will consider the request.

Marcella Heisey, 18, chose a purple stole symbolizing the Iroquois Six Nations to honor the Oneida tribe, to which she belongs through her mother, as well as her grandfather’s Mohawk tribe. When Angela Heisey informed the school of her daughter’s intentions, officials informed them of the Queensbury Union Free School District’s long-standing policy that all seniors should wear matching attire during the ceremony. “Queensbury is such a cohesive community, why not celebrate diversity where it exists? Angela wrote in an email to school officials. “I ask you to reconsider this policy, not only for Marcella but for all students.” Native Americans represent a small minority of New York public school students; Nationally, only 67 percent of Native Americans graduate from high school, compared to 80 percent for all students. Honor Roll student Marcella Heisey heads to Dartmouth College in the fall and hopes to become a dentist. Her graduation is “meaningful, an achievement – and we wanted to celebrate it,” said Angela Heisey. Ray Halbritter, who serves as the representative on the leadership of the Oneida nation of India, said in a statement that the nation was “incredibly proud of Marcella for wanting to honor her tribal nation and culture in such a meaningful way. . “The Queensbury School District has a great opportunity to show that it embraces the diversity of its student body and understands the importance of enabling Indigenous students to honor their families and culture in a respectful manner,” said Halbritter. Damian Switzer, the high school principal, said he and District Superintendent Kyle Gannon plan to meet with the family next week to learn more about the request. “We haven’t made a decision yet,” Switzer said. “… I have been here for 10 years, and never received this request.” Angela Heisey Angela Heisey said the family is happy with the overall education and opportunities her daughter has had in Queensbury. She noted that Dartmouth, now part of the Ivy League, was originally a “Indian school” dedicated to helping Native American students integrate into white society; the college of New Hampshire has since recognized the injustices committed against Native Americans and now celebrates the diversity of the student body. “Once you know you can do better, you should really try to do better,” Heisey said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos