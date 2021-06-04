Celebrate black culture with art, music and fashion at Durag Fest





CHARLOTTE, NC (Press Release) Durag Fest, an annual June festival celebrating black culture with art, music, fashion and community, returns on Saturday June 19, 2021 with assistance from the Blumenthal Theater, from the Carolinas Foundation and regional visitors from Charlotte Authority. This year, the fourth installment of the festival will be more important than ever as the organizers launch a new Durag Fest app, intended to showcase black creations and ensure easy access. Durag Fest co-founder Dammit Wesley highlighted how important it is for black creatives to be celebrated with this year’s design motif Flowers. He said: With the advent of TikTok, we are observing the colonization of black culture in real time. Countless black creatives have their ideas stolen and denied compensation. So this year, we want to give ourselves our flowers because we deserve them. Durag Fest is also expanding geographically and will occupy several venues across Queen’s Town: Victoria Yards, the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, and Camp North End. Start the Juneteenth celebration early at Victoria Yards, located at 408 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, for the Deep Wave Day Party and the Black Vendors’ Market starting at 12:00 PM. From 2:00 p.m. and beyond, attendees can stop by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza located at 400 E MLK Jr Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, to witness an outdoor art installation titled “Durag Hall of Fame”, featuring portraits of Charlotte citizens in addition to dance performances and a B-Boy cipher. After dark, the festivities will move to Camp North End, located at 1824 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC, for DU After Dark aka Adult Swim from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Along with a roster of talented local artists and performers, the real stars of Durag Fest are the stylish attendees. As in previous years, this event will host its annual wave check and a massive street fashion show. Participants are encouraged to express their creativity, to wear durags and / or clothing that represents black American and African heritage. This event follows Covid-19 safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. This event is free but requires an RSVP and accepts donations:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/durag-fest-2021-tickets-156754261215 Interested in becoming a Durag Fest supplier? Apply here. Download the Durag Festival app now.







