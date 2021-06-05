23 Best Bridesmaid Dresses for Weddings 2021 – Scary Mommy

Getty Images

When it comes to finding the perfect bridesmaid dress, there can be a lot of pressure. Not only should it be approved by the bride (or both brides, or groom, or both grooms) and suit the color scheme and attire of the wedding, but it should also be comfortable enough that your girl wear it and do it. in the aisle without having a fit… or just removing it completely. Ah, children.

Bridesmaid dresses don’t have to be big and voluminous, but they sure can be. There are several styles to choose from, including fancy dresses for black tie weddings, bohemian dresses for bohemian style weddings, and more casual dresses that can be worn for other occasions as well. Hooray to get more than one use of a dress!

Before making your purchase, you might want to check with the powers that be (aka the bride) just to make sure you’re on the same page. Your daughter will clearly be the cutest part of the wedding ceremony, and everyone knows she could literally wear anything and look adorable, but the dress matters. It’s an honor to be a part of someone’s marriage, so the least you and your child can do is not screw it up. We laugh, we laugh. Sort of.

Take a look at our list of beautiful and chic bridesmaid dresses in all types of styles below.

Best Bridesmaid Dresses

When a bridesmaid dress is so pretty and comfy, and your daughter chooses to add it to her post-wedding fancy dress collection, you know you’ve made a great purchase. This one has a stunning A-back with lace on the top and a soft tutu on the bottom. It comes in 38 styles, with sleeveless and long sleeve options. Available in sizes 0-6 months to 10. $ 28.99 AT AMAZON

Is a bridesmaid dress even a bridesmaid dress if it isn’t tulle with some kind of cute bow? This dress is more than gorgeous with its A back and big bow and everything. It comes in seven beautiful colors. Find it in sizes 12 months to 10. $ 77.40 AT ETSY





Weddings are all about love, so a bridesmaid dress with a heart-shaped cutout in the back makes perfect sense. The upper part of the dress is full of sequins and the skirt is made of tulle with a satin lining and a ribbon along the waist. It’s available in 34 colors, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find one that matches the color scheme of the wedding. It is available in sizes 2T to 10. $ 43.99 AT AMAZON





You and your daughter will love this cute sequined dress with attached tulle skirt. The top of the dress is in sequins with a huge sequin bow at the back, because yes, sequins are life. It is available in 31 colors and each option comes with a matching headband. Available in sizes 12 months to 8. $ 24.99 AT AMAZON

We love finding gorgeous dresses on Etsy because they are so gorgeous and unique. Plus, supporting small businesses is a great thing to do. This dress from AylinkaShop consists of a crochet top and a tulle bottom. It’s the perfect mix of casual and whimsical. It is available in three colors: blush pink, ivory and gray or you can choose a custom color. Available in sizes 12 months to 14. $ 89.24 AT ETSY





If the bride’s wedding is elegant but still fun, this dress is a great option to match her vibe. The upper part of the dress is satin with a big bow in the back (the elegant part) and the bottom is tulle (the fun part). It is available in 18 colors in knee length and floor length. It is available in sizes 6 to 9 months to 12. $ 135.65 AT ETSY

Best Flower Girl Dresses for Toddlers

Take a look at this cute tutu and sequin dress with a cutout back designed specifically for babies and toddlers who may or may not walk down the aisle. You know how it goes. But they’ll look adorable, so at least there’s that. It comes in nine colors. It is available in sizes 0-6 months to 6T. $ 20.97 AT AMAZON

Oh, how we love this long bridesmaid dress that has a sequined belt around the waist and a bow in the back. There are 24 colors. An evaluator wrote, “The skirt is very voluminous and my daughter and nieces love it. It was very comfortable to wear for such a disguise. Available in sizes 2T to 12. $ 45.99 AT AMAZON





This dress with flowing lace sleeves is ideal for spring or summer weddings with a more casual dress code. It is handmade in Spain with lace inserts. It has a square neckline and a pretty bow at the back. No doubt about it, it’s an expensive dress, but for such a classic look, it might be worth it if you can. It is available in sizes 12 months to 14. $ 345 AT MAISONNETTE

Best bohemian bridesmaid dresses

We love this bohemian dress in lace and beaded flowers and tulle skirt. According to reviews, the size is perfect and the quality is excellent. An evaluator wrote, “Let me just tell you that the quality of this dress is so much better than I expected and it really couldn’t be more perfect.” This is darling. It is available in sizes 1-2T to 5T. $ 20.99 AT AMAZON

Okay, this one is pretty similar to another one on our list, but the skirt is straight and less puffy. And while poofy dresses can be fun and festive, some kids just aren’t into it. This gorgeous dress is available in 38 colors with long sleeves and sleeveless. It is available in sizes 6 months to 14-16. $ 33.99 AT AMAZON





A major advantage to buying an Etsy dress for your daughter is its uniqueness. The chances of someone seeing a dress as gorgeous as this are probably slim. The vintage-inspired dress is made of a gorgeous crochet lace bodice with cap sleeves and a tulle ankle-length skirt. It is available in sizes 0-3 months to 16. $ 62.99 AT ETSY

Best Ivory Bridesmaid Dresses

If you are looking for a lace dress for your little flower girl, nothing could be more perfect than this one. Seriously, this is one of our absolute favorites. Under the soft lace is cotton briefs. There are 12 colors. Although the dress is inexpensive, many reviewers are happy with the quality of the fabric and craftsmanship despite the price. It is available in sizes newborn to 14-16. $ 22.99 AT AMAZON

We love the simplicity of this dress. Fancy shoes would dress her up a bit, or keep things casual with sandals or no shoes on. It comes in a few colors, but reviews suggest sticking with ivory. An evaluator wrote, “Ivory color is much prettier than off-white (which looks more of a ‘wedding’ color), while ivory has a timeless look.” This one is available in sizes 2T to 14. $ 19.99 AT AMAZON





Made of satin, lace and tulle, this ivory gown may or may not overshadow the bride (hope it doesn’t, but you probably won’t be mad if it does). Reviewers suggest ordering a size down as it is a bit large. It exists in both ivory and pink. It is available in sizes 2T to 10. AT AMAZON

Best blush flower girl dresses

There is something so ethereal about this dress. The lace, the embroidered butterflies, the blush pink poofy tulle, everything is so beautiful. It is available in sizes 2T to 12. $ 69.00 AT AMAZON

Here is a gorgeous dress with a classic look that will make your daughter feel like she is in a fairy tale. The back features a lace up ribbon and the prettiest lace on the tulle sketch. Reviewers say their kids haven’t once complained that the dress is itchy or uncomfortable, which is totally worth it. It is available in sizes 2T to 12. $ 45.99 AT AMAZON





Bridesmaid dresses weren’t that beautiful when we were kids, right? They were cute, but in a terrible way. This pretty asymmetrical dress is made of sequins and tulle with a pretty bow on the shoulder. It exists in 33 colors. An evaluator wrote, “This dress is gorgeous and breathtaking in person. My daughter has received many compliments and the dress fits her perfectly. The sequins didn’t bother her at all. (As some sequined dresses tend to do near the arms). Available in sizes 2T to 12. $ 48.99

Best Cheap Bridesmaid Dresses

This dress features a handmade lace top with a multi-layered tulle skirt and a large bow at the waist at the back. It’s soft, simple, and sweet, and it’s available in 10 colors, with options for long sleeves or sleeveless. It is available in sizes 2T to 12. $ 27.99 AT AMAZON

Check out this cute bohemian tulle dress for toddlers that comes with an even softer floral headband. If you can get your little one to walk down the aisle (easier said than done, we know), she will be the star of the wedding. The dress is available in 15 colors including a few rainbow color options which would also be fun for birthday parties or as a dress up. Available in sizes 6 months to 3T. $ 17.99 AT AMAZON





If your daughter has been invited to be a bridesmaid at a wedding who craves color and fun, this dress is a great option. The top is embroidered with hearts, the skirt with stars and the whole dress is rainbow color. Plus a beanbag tulle skirt. It doesn’t get much more fun than this one. It comes in 17 colors, each as colorful as the next. Available in 2T to 14. $ 32.99 AT AMAZON

