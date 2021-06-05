Saturday “Gayle on the * New Normal * Go! », Saturday May 29, 2021





It’s Saturday! The 2021 French Open tennis competition is underway in Paris, France until Sunday, June 13.e; among the contestants, tennis superstar Serena Williams who has also made her mark on tennis courts around the world with her tennis outfits. Ms. Williams’ tennis style is included in a new book, Sports Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 by Kevin L. Jones and Christina M. Johnson. The book examines examples of clothing that allowed women to walk freely and participate in sports previously reserved for men. We see the glorious book, which is part of aInstitute of Fashion, Design and Merchandisingthree-year traveling exhibit that begins Saturday July 3 in Pittsburgh, PA with stops in Memphis, TN; Davenport, IA; Utique, NY; Cincinnati, Ohio; Jacksonville, FL and returns to Los Angeles in the fall of 2024. The book offers a stunning visual testimony to the evolution of women’s sportswear for nearly two centuries. With selections from Keds, Pendleton and Spalding and clothing from Coco Chanel, Claire McCardell and Jean Patou, among others, it features familiar fashion names, as well as important rediscoveries. At the intersection of the history of fashion and feminism, Sporting Fashion shines a light on the extraordinary impact of new technologies and evolving social mores on women’s sportswear. It explores how the basic forms of women’s sportswear we know today, from swimwear to sneakers, were developed in an era when women were gaining more freedom. Color illustrations of sports and leisure outfits are included, as well as magazines and archival images. In thematic sections, the authors examine the ways in which women entered the world of sport, from travel to Swedish gymnastics, from motorcycles to rides. The book examines examples of clothing that allowed women to walk freely and participate in sports previously reserved for men. It explores how designers responded to and encouraged the growing acceptance of exposed skin on beaches and public pools and how cold-weather fashion made its way onto the runways and ice. Never before has the garments that defined women’s roles as spectators and athletes been presented on this scale and in so much detail. (Published with the American Federation of Arts and the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising / Los Angeles) Sports Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 by Kevin L. Jones, Christina M. Johnson and foreword by Serena Williams. Published with the American Federation of Arts and the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising / Los Angeles fidmmuseum.org/exhibits/sporting-fashion-outdoor-girls-1800-to-1960



