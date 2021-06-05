Recycling Senior Midlakes Dresses for Prom





A senior from Midlakes wants to make sure the prom isn’t just for those who can afford an elegant or glitzy ball gown. Lyndsey Wright is working with Midlakes High School and the Mary Hicks Preston Foundation to launch a program for her Girl Scouts Gold Award promising to provide evening dresses for students wishing to go to prom. “We plan to get people to borrow them,” she said. “I always recognize that there are people in our community who are less fortunate than others, and they couldn’t go out and spend $ 400 or $ 500 on a ball gown. It just wasn’t reasonable. for a one-off event. “ Her mother, Lynda, said Lyndsey drove to help others when she was very young. In kindergarten, Lyndsey provided a backpack full of school supplies for another classmate and has continued to donate supplies every year since. Instead of a party for her 10th birthday, she asked friends and family to bring supplies to the House of John, a local hospice center. “She definitely took a passion since she was little,” said Lynda. “She has always been a servant of the community. I am really proud of her.” Lyndsey began collecting prom dresses in every color imaginable, some with sequins, beading, fine stitching, silk, and sequined details in a variety of sizes and styles. Most of the more than 200 evening dresses are now housed at Midlakes. She also worked with the Mary Hicks Preston Foundation Junior Board of Trustees to secure a plaque and space for the dresses. “Lyndsey has worked hard all year doing a lot of different things for a lot of different people, including her whole class,” Principal Frank Bai-Rossisaid. “It’s not often that you have someone coming in and dedicated to not only themselves, but everyone around them. It’s awesome to watch.” In addition to serving on the Junior Council, Lyndsey is a member of the MasterMindsteam, Yearbook Club, National Honor Society, Jazz Band, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Teams, and Senior Class President. She plans to follow in her family’s footsteps by studying biomedical engineering at Cornell University. “It’s no surprise that her project is something very community service oriented and I’m happy to see it done with the school,” said teacher Erin Everson, who helps manage requests for dresses viaeaglesnest @ midlakes.org. She put so much work into it, I would love to see it take off. “ Last fall, Lyndsey took away around 20 large boxes of retired dresses from Geneva entrepreneur MikePinco, who brought several racks of dresses from a storage unit after learning about Wright’s efforts. “She has a lot of work ahead of her,” Pincosaid. “She’s going to have to clean them and fix them. You have to put them in the children’s hands. They’re all great dresses. It’s going to be a treasure for these children.” Lyndsey must devote 80 hours and find a way to perpetuate his project to receive his Gold Award. She also hopes to work with local dry cleaners and salons to provide other services to the juniors and seniors from Midlakes going to the prom. “I never thought the project would get this big,” she said. “I thought we could leave a legacy in Midlakes, and it could continue and people could use the dresses every year. I’m so grateful for everything, all the donations and the support of the school.”

