Men’s basketball: UNC wins entry from three-star center Will Shaver





New UNC men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis landed his first high school engagement on Wednesday at three-star center Will Shaver. Shaver – from Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama – is 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.According to 24/7 Sports, he is the country’s No. 146 ranked player and the No. 16 ranked player at his post. He made his first official visit to Chapel Hill on Wednesday and finally gave up his engagement soon after, noting that staff told him he would have the opportunity to play in freshman straight away. Shaver was originally scheduled to announce his decision at college in September after making official visits to Wake Forest, Purdue, Kansas, Virginia Tech and Iowa. In addition to his skills as a low post player, Shaver has also shown his ability to shoot from the perimeter. This skill set has been Davis’ main focus since taking over as head coach from Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in early April. He led Oak Mountain to his first Alabama State Championship in school history last season as a junior, averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Defensively, he also made a significant impact with a total of 50 blocks. Shaver’s play also caught the attention of current UNC frontcourt leader junior Armando Bacot. The razor is a problem with my own eyes !! – Armando Bacot Jr. (@ iget_buckets35) June 2, 2021 Shaver is the third commitment Davis has made at this point, joining Virginia transfer Justin McKoy and Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek – both of whom are forwards with the ability to shoot to stretch the floor. This philosophy is a notable departure from Williams’ preferred style of using two traditional tall men who largely stick around painting. Will Shaver managed a double-double in both of the Pro One games I watched this weekend. He did extremely well and showed the different parts of his scoring game while also attacking the boards. Shaver begins his official visit to UNC tomorrow.@ willshaver6 @ Pro1Basket @dp_bunnell pic.twitter.com/d60n0pqgqM – Trent Markwith (@ TMarkwith14) May 31, 2021 Photo via Sports 24/7 Chapelboro.com does not charge subscription fees. You can support local journalism and our mission to serve the community. Contribute today, every dollar counts. Related







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos