Post Malone, Justin Bieber and more – WWD

While arguably not the most haute couture footwear, Crocs have grown in popularity tremendously over the past decade, in part thanks to several major partnerships with celebrities and fashion brands.

Crocs has seen success over the past year. At a time when most other brands were suffering from the pandemic, Crocs saw its sales increase by 12% in 2020, to a total of $ 1.38 billion. Depending on the brand, it estimates revenue growth of between 20% and 25% for this year.

The brand has focused more on partnerships in recent years. After successful and landmark haute couture collaborations with Christopher Kane and Balenciaga, Crocs continued its momentum with partnerships with other fashion brands such as Barneys New York, Alife, Chinatown Market and others.

Crocs has also increased its celebrity partnerships, working on successful collaborations with Post Malone, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.

Now that Crocs is gearing up for their last major collaboration with Grammy-winning DJ Diplo, which will debut on June 8, WWD looks back on some of the brand’s biggest collaborations in recent years. Read on to find out more.

Diplo

Crocs’ latest celebrity collaboration is with Grammy-winning DJ Diplo. The collaboration includes classic psychedelic-themed Crocs clogs and classic Crocs sandals. Diplo’s classic clog is designed in a pink, blue and yellow paint swirl pattern and the Crocs classic sandal is designed in a yellow, orange and blue paint swirl pattern. The styles also come with eight phosphorescent Crocs charms, called Jibbitz, including a three-dimensional mushroom charm.

“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m glad to have some with my name on them and that others can have them too,” Diplo said in a statement. “Crocs has helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the three-dimensional, illuminated and glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms are cooler than I would have imagined. Now fans can walk with me in the Classic Clog or the Classic Crocs Sandal. “

Justin bieber

Justin Bieber and his fashion label Drew House have collaborated with Crocs twice last year. Bieber’s first collaboration, which released in October, featured the brand’s Classic Clog styling in the iconic Drew House shade of yellow. The style came with eight Jibbitzes, including Drew House’s smiley face logo, rainbows, daisies, and pizza slices. According to Crocs, the style sold out within two hours in the United States

Crocs and Bieber continued their second collaboration in March, this time for a Classic Clog style in a lilac hue. The shoes were accompanied by cartoon-style Jibbitz and a pair of white Drew House brand athletic socks.

“Crocs with socks are definitely the move,” Bieber said in a statement. “They’re comfy, they’re trendy and most importantly, it’s fun to bring your own style to the way you wear them.”

Malone substation

Crocs’ most notable celebrity partnership has been with rapper Post Malone, who has teamed up with the brand on five collaborations since 2018. His last collaboration was in December with a pink and black version of the Crocs Duet Max Clog II. . The styles included Jibbitz inspired by the rapper’s tattoos, like images of grapes, hearts and rubber ducks.

Post Malone’s other Crocs collaborations have included designs with a devil pattern, a yellow clog with a barbed wire image, a rainforest-inspired clog, and a black and blue camouflage pattern clog. The rapper’s Crocs collaborations typically sold for $ 60, but are now available on resale sites for hundreds of dollars.

Bad bunny

Bad Bunny teamed up with Crocs in September for a pair of celestial-themed glow-in-the-dark Crocs clogs. The white shoes were accompanied by a fan of Jibbitz featuring planets and stars.

“I believe in being real and not setting limits on myself, which Crocs also stands for, and that’s the message I always want to make sure to send to my fans,” Bad Bunny said in A press release. “As a longtime fan, creating my own design for Crocs was a lot of fun. Hope they inspire others to have fun with their personal style and wear what makes them happy.

Chinatown Market

Chinatown Market, which is currently in the process of changing its name, has partnered with Crocs on several occasions over the years. The brand’s most popular collaboration came in September when it co-created a multi-colored, tie-dye Crocs clog inspired by the Grateful Dead. The vintage style gave the band a nod with their dancing bear Jibbitz, which referenced the band’s 1973 album, “History of the Grateful Dead, Volume 1”. The shoes sold for $ 60 and sold out quickly. Due to the popularity of the collaboration, Crocs reissued the style in January.

Barneys New York

The now-defunct retailer jumped into the Crocs hype in 2019 with its own haute couture collaboration. The brands teamed up on two punk-inspired styles, one in black with chains and spiked Jibbitzes and the other in blue denim which also featured studs and spikes. Both styles sold for $ 90 and are scarce on resale sites up to $ 800.

Pleasures

Los Angeles-based brand Pleasures have collaborated twice with Crocs since 2019. Their first collaboration was a classic black Crocs style with a skeleton design, which now costs up to $ 550 on resale sites.

Pleasures then teamed up again in 2020 for a Halloween-inspired orange camouflage Crocs style featuring Jibbitz featuring the brand’s logo.

Takashi Murakami

Crocs began their first collaboration with an artist in 2019, teaming up with Takashi Murakami for a multi-colored clog style that debuted at Complex Con. Murakami took advantage of his iconic images for the collaboration, turning his famous teddy bear and smiling floral designs into Jibbitz. The collaboration is currently available on resale sites up to $ 1,350.

Balenciaga

Designer Demna Gvasalia gave Crocs a haute couture makeover for the Balenciaga spring 2018 ready-to-wear runway show, where he dressed several models of platform clogs in pink, green, yellow and black. The style came with Jibbitz with the Balenciaga logo, flowers and the Italian flag, among other images. The clogs sold for $ 850 and sold out quickly.

“It’s a very innovative shoe,” said Gvasalia Vogue on collaboration. “It’s light, it’s a one-piece foam mold and for me, that kind of technique and working with that kind of material is very Balenciaga.”

A life

Crocs partnered with streetwear label Alife in 2018 for an innovative take on the brand’s classic clog. The brand designed a pair of white Crocs clogs stamped with the Alife logo and featuring an integrated white sports sock with blue and red stripes.

This collaboration also included two other styles of classic clogs in gray: one with the Alife logo in black and another with three-dimensional Jibbitz supposed to resemble New York landmarks, like the Statue of Liberty and bridges.

Christophe kane

Christopher Kane surprised viewers at his 10th Anniversary Collectible Fashion Show in 2016 when his models paraded the runway wearing custom Crocs clogs in marble prints and adorned with natural Jibbitz gemstones. The shoes elicited mixed feelings from the fashion crowd, but Kane was a firm advocate for the collaboration.

“The fangs are awesome, I love them,” Kane told WWD after the show. “I don’t care what people think. I don’t think anyone has the right to say right or wrong, unless they are God, otherwise shut up.

Kane approached Crocs himself for the collaboration and his team worked on all four marble patterns and charms. They were sold in a small assortment of stores where Kane distributed his designs.

“I think when you look at the objects that Christopher has built, it’s something really special,” said Crocs president Michelle Poole. “Part of his design aesthetic is to create the extraordinary out of the ordinary. There is beauty in all of the individual gemstones and how they really enhance the overall shape of the hoof, as well as the marble finish. And up close, all of these handmade charms are something really special.

Kane then signed on to another collaboration with Crocs, this time four tiger-print clogs adorned with floral Jibbitz.

