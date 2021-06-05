Net-A-Porter bets on optimism and the desire to get dressed

A sample of styles available on the Net-A-Porter website.

Photo courtesy of Net-A-Porter



Even though summer 2021 has just officially kicked off in the United States, London-based online luxury retailer Net-A-Porter aka NAP has shared its take on the upcoming fall season with the press. Led by Fashion Director Kay Barron, Content Director Alice Casely-Hayford and Fashion Market Senior Editor Libby Page, the dynamic online webinar was also an opportunity to introduce Lea Cranfield, the new Director. e-comms designer purchasing and merchandising. The brand is eager to embrace the post Covid-19 dressing, commenting that it hopes this is the last time to present its vision in this way.

Cranfield, who officially helped launch the men’s counterpart site Mr Porter, kicked off the webinar defining his holistic approach to buying and merchandising, Discover, Disrupt and Diversity, which promises a novelty, a innovative sustainability and different voices to amplify. Our client is coming back to normal or whatever new normal is and looking for a 360 degree experience to combine commerce and content. She noted that the fall, the first post-pandemic season, will be uplifting.

She promises to bring an expanded novelty, noting the growth in offerings from stellar designer collections such as Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Khaite, among others. The Vanguard program of electronic communication sites, which encourages emerging brands by buying and sponsoring these new companies, added 22 new labels (60% belong to BIPOC) to include Renaissance, Renaissance; Conner Ives, Interior, Sindiso Khumalo, KHIRY Fine and Lukhanyo Mdingi, the latter three belonging to BIPOC

NAP under the leadership of Cranfield will also expand the range of both larger and smaller sizing options. It also plans to respond to the concerns of responsible fashion by expanding the eco-responsible options of Net Sustain; Ives, for example, adds just seven pieces to his recycled collection.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

In the home space, new brands include Kelly Wearstler, Bernadette and The Ritual, while fashion brands such as JW Anderson and Alanui add to home offerings. A new feature, Non-Stop Giveaways are meant to deliver throughout the year for any person or occasion.

From a trends perspective, e-comm has identified five key areas that will define the season as well as customer engagement content. Both of these aspects of messaging are critical for the online merchant as content replaces storefronts and floor displays to convey key concepts offered by traditional brick and mortar. Expect the fall 2021 NAP offerings to revolve around the following ideas:

A new take on this ODLR dress style inspired by an original Oscar De La Renta dress shown in 2012 … [+] sold in multiple units on Net-A-Porter in February 2021 (Photo by Peter Michael Dills / Getty Images)

Getty Images



1. Forward with optimism: Revitalized collections designed to make you fall in love with fashion again and embrace the pleasure of dressing. These daring, flamboyant and desirable pieces embrace an eclectic colorful energy. For example, the modern, whimsical looks of Loewe; Bright Renaissance, Renaissance and Saint Laurent Look-at-Me dresses for bespoke jackets (NAP bought seven styles) and miniskirts that scream optimism; Dries Van Notens effortlessly cool with playful glitter and trendy sensibility feathers. The team noticed a huge shift in February from tone-on-tone knits and loungewear to bright, colorful styles, citing a rise in dress sales. Notably, a $ 10,000 Oscar de la Renta dress sold in multiples when it arrived on the site. The color themes extended to watches and fine jewelry with options also coming from Hermès and Cartier. This theme would serve Casely-Hayford-led content, such as the What Would You Prefer To Wear challenge, which allowed purchases directly from the social media app. This functionality has also been enhanced with localized live chats which allow all regional inquiries to be answered instantly. She also cited the YouTube programming fashion challenge with episodes with Alexa Chung and Jorja Smith.

Gabriela Hearst presents the “PuffCho” in her first collection for Chlo. [email protected]

Filippo Fior / IMAXTREE.COM



2. Handcrafted eclecticism: This theme evokes the idea of ​​homemade and handcrafted knitwear with bold personality and charm. (Think of a lot of quilting and applied treatments. Special mention was given to The Elder Stateman label for which the store tripled its purchases and newcomers Alicia Robinson from AGR and Henry Zankov from Zankov, among others. label Ioannes created a collection from old Celine’s Dead Fabrics. This trend has also spilled over into homeware. The retailer has secured several exclusives from Gabriela Hearst’s first collection for Chloe and noted a Strong commitment to the collection, especially in the context of the Net Sustain collections. Tricots by Alaa, which has welcomed its first creative director, Pieter Mulier since the founders passed away, are also on the horizon. The atmosphere will also mark the return of clogs with styles from the first Khaite and Totemes collection.

3. Now and forever: This trend is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering timeless, timeless pieces to buy now and wear forever to include everyday basics in a range of colors. Highlights include Saint Laurent coats, Valentino wide-neck shirts and outerwear from brands such as Canada Goose. This post reinforces the brand’s watch offerings in collaboration with Watches and Wonders led by new watch publisher Charlie Boyd, which has increased content production on the Porter’s site by 200%.

A model in a LOEWE creation during Women’s Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2021-2022 … [+] digital ready-to-wear fashion show. (Photo by Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua / Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images



4. On top: The NAP team recommend if you only buy one thing this fall, it should be a trendy coat. NAP puts their faith behind 70 styles in this category, such as Chloes’ revolutionary new puffcho which is both a puffer jacket and a poncho, a Loewe coat reminiscent of Colorforms shapes, a JW Anderson trench coat and a Valentino diamond print coat. The down jacket is also a good buying choice to include over 118 styles, a Khaite favorite has managed to make down jackets sexy and Marfa Stance founder Georgia Dent has created comfy down jackets in crazy colors designed for operate in all climates. An important note is that retailers intend to continue selling high-priced winter outerwear until February 2022.

5. Daily athletics: This concept aims to mix the sweatpants mentality with the idea of ​​dressing again, mixing the two in high style. But also extend the performance clothing that has worked incredibly well last year. The calls were the Marissa tennis line scheduled for Wimbledon, Matthew Williams’ looks at Givenchy, Isabel Marant and a Stella McCartney jacket bought by the hundreds as well as varsity jackets from the new Italian brand Half Boy ready to replace the bomber. Collaborations are important within this group like a Wales Bonner Adidas and Wardrobe NYC X Carhartt collaboration.