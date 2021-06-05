



Businesswoman and fashion designer Keisha Graves empowers people with chronic illness Nicole Estaphan portrays a young woman whose battle with muscular dystrophy led her to develop a clothing line designed for consumers with disabilities Update: 3:33 p.m. EDT June 4, 2021

BUSINESS WLEHI ALSO MANAGING MUSCLE DYSTROPHY. >> THE ALL GOLD WITH A GOLD AND PI.NK NICOLE: ANY BUSINESS OWNER KNOWS THAT HE CAN BE A J.OB KEISHA GRAVES THE MANAGER, A CLOTHING COMPANY IN THE FULL OF HIS APARTMENT IN CAMBRIDGE. BUT NOT ALL STEPS TO SUCCESS ARE THE SAME. ENTERPRISE KEISHA RUNSER H BETWEEN FULL HOURS OF PHYSICAL THERAPY, LIVING LIFE WITH MUSCULADYR STROPHY. >> MY CHTE SPECIFICALLY – MY TYPE SPECIFICALLY IT AFFECTS MY ARMS ALL THE WAY TO MY FEET, SO IT IS NOT LIKE HE CANNOT PUT MARY OUT CORRECTLY TO GIVE YOU A HANDSHAKE. NICOLE: CHANGES IN THE GENES TO MAKE THE MUSCLES WORK. THE CHANGE MAY OCCUR LATERN I LIFE, SO IS THE CASE WITH KEISHA. A FRAMEWORK – A PROSPEROUS AND APPARABLY HEALTHY STUDENT, WHEN HER FIRST REMARKABLE SYSTEMS ARE SUPPORTED. >> I WAS SHOPPING WITH MY MOM AND MY SICK AND MY LEG WARM UP. I FELLO T THE GROUND AND WAS NOT ABLE TO GET BACK INTO PLACE. THOUGHT IT WAS weird, but I brushed it off and maybe just needed to get some exercise. BUT I NOTE THAT IT IS STARTING TO HAPPEN ON A CONSTANT WAY. NICOLE: THE DIAGNOSIS HAS SOON. HE WOULD NEVER CHANGE THE COURSE OF HIS LIFE. >> THE DOCRTO SAYS YOU HAVE SEVERAL DYSTROP.HY I WAS IN SHOCK. I DIDN'T TALK TO MY FRIENDS. HOW YOU WANT TO GO OUT? WHAT IS HAPPENING? I WAS CLOSE THEM. NICOLE: KEISHA SAYS THE REFUSAL WOULD BE FOR SEVERAL YEARS. >> INSTEAD OF JUST SAYING THAT I HAVE SEVERAL DYSTRHYOP, – MUSCLE SPRAY MY ANKLE. , OHMAN. NICOLE: BUT AS her rare disease progressed, SHE UNDFD ACCEPTANCE. >> IN JUST A QUESTION OF 24 HOURS YOUR BODY CAN CHANGE, SO EVERY DAY I WAKE UP AND IT TELLS ME WHAT TO DO. NILE: MAYBE HIS BODY BUT NOT HIS MIND. I WAS IN BED ONE NIGHT AND THOUGHT GIRLS CHRONICALLY ROCK. I HAVE ALWAYS WANTED TO BE FASHION DESIGNER, ENTREPRENEUR, OWN MY OWN BUSINESS. NICOLE: SHE LIVES HER DREAM OF FASHION DESIGNER WHILE ALLOWING OTHERS. >> ALL DIFFERENT GRAPHIC SHIRTS AND EVERYTHING SIMILAR. EVERY GOOD PERSON WILL UNDERSTAND THAT DRESSING REGULARLY IS EXhausting in and of itself, IT CAN PROBABLY TAKE 20 OR 30 MINUTES TO DRESS. I SAID WHY NOT THIS LINE OF SRTED T-SHIRTS? NICOLE: HIS CATCH PHRASES CAPTURED HIS MIND. >> CHRONICLYAL ILL BADASS IS A GREAT SELLER. TRUST URYO DOPESS. NICOLE: ALTHOHUG SHE IS A FULL-TIME DESIGNER AND FILES ALL OF HER ORDERS, SHE HAS HPEL WITH THE PACKAGING. ALL OF HER T-SHIRTS ARRIVE IN SHINY AND SHINY COLORS, SW NOFLARE, EQUAL ONLY TO HER CONTAGIOUS LAUGHTER. KEISHA tries to meet challenges and turn them into a catalyst for change. >> THE LAST ONE I ADDED IS CALLED WALK WI ATH TWIST, BECAUSE I ELFE AS WE ALL HAVE OUR OWN SIGNATURE WALK, EITHER WITH A CANE OR A WALK. NILECO GIRLS WALK CHRONICALLY T-SHIRTS STARTED ON A FASHION SHOW. SHE BLOCKS WITH HER OWN POASDC SHARING HER TALK, EVEN SERVING AS MDA AMBASSADOR. HIS DAYS OF FIGHTING AGAINST REALITY ARE OVER. SHE KISSES HIM FULL. D >> DEFINITELY WANT TO DO IT. PELEOP TO KNOW MY CLOTHING LINE, KNOW THAT I SWA IN NIDEAL AND WILL OVERCOME THAT. MAKE A MEMOVENT TO INSPIRE AND MOTIVATE OTHERS. ANTHY: NIKOLE RECENTLY RECALLED KEISHA'S ASHES WITH KEISHA AND HOW HER BUSINESS IS FOLLOWING. SHAYNA: SHE CONTINUES TO TALK ABOUT MOTIVATION AND DEVELOPING HER CLOTHING LIKE HIM, INCLUDING A LINE OF SWIMWEAR CALLED ADAPTIVE SPLASH, SPECIALIZING IN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. SHE HOPES ONE DAY TO WORK WITH A GREAT RETAILER AND GET THE.ER CLOTHING RANGE

