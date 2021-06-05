Connect with us

A new Disney Tomorrowland dress has been spotted

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By


Disney appears to have yet another new dress added to the Disney dress store. This time it’s a dress inspired by Tomorrowland.

The dress has been spotted on social media and is available on Shop Disney too much!

We’ll take a look!

Tomorrowland Dress – $ 128

The dress is made in a lovely blue and purple space print with a silver trim and a printed Tomorrowland image.

The cap sleeves also have an almost Jetson spatial vibe!

I also like the “T” on the bodice.

It has a zipper on the back and is made of 97% cotton / 3% elastane.

I like this one and am considering purchasing one.

Here is the drafting:

Step into a moving utopian world in this retro-futuristic Tomorrowland-themed dress at The Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland. A constellation print, Tomorrowland icons and silver trims will challenge the future of fashion in every spaceport.

  • Mid-Century Retro Style Dress
  • Constellation print
  • Tomorrowland logo and icons printed at hem
  • Striped trim applied to hem
  • Silver piping on the bodice and sleeves
  • Winged sleeves
  • Square neckline
  • Zipper at the back
  • Loose pleated skirt
  • From the Disney parks clothing collection

I love it! This is so cute!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

