A new Disney Tomorrowland dress has been spotted

Disney appears to have yet another new dress added to the Disney dress store. This time it’s a dress inspired by Tomorrowland.

The dress has been spotted on social media and is available on Shop Disney too much!

We’ll take a look!

The dress is made in a lovely blue and purple space print with a silver trim and a printed Tomorrowland image.

The cap sleeves also have an almost Jetson spatial vibe!

I also like the “T” on the bodice.

It has a zipper on the back and is made of 97% cotton / 3% elastane.

I like this one and am considering purchasing one.

Here is the drafting:

“Step into a moving utopian world in this retro-futuristic Tomorrowland-themed dress at The Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland. A constellation print, Tomorrowland icons and silver trims will challenge the future of fashion in every spaceport.

Mid-Century Retro Style Dress

Constellation print

Tomorrowland logo and icons printed at hem

Striped trim applied to hem

Silver piping on the bodice and sleeves

Winged sleeves

Square neckline

Zipper at the back

Loose pleated skirt

From the Disney parks clothing collection“

I love it! This is so cute!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!