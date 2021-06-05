



Pyer Moss is about to release its third color of the brand’s sneaker, ‘The Sculpt’. The new sneaker will be released tomorrow, Saturday June 5, in blue and black for $ 595. The brand released its first two colors of the sneaker in September 2020 in yellow and white and yellow and black. Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Creative Director Kerby-Jean Raymond. Since then, the brand has made strides in the fashion industry, utilizing activism and storytelling abilities through its designs. Jean-Raymond transformed the industry with the Pyer Moss brand and won Footwear News Person of the Year and Menswear Designer of the Year from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Fashion Designer of the Year from Harlem’s Fashion Row. Pyer Moss sculpture Alex harper Earlier this year, the brand announced it would return to the New York Fashion Week catwalks after a two-year hiatus. After making the announcement, Pyer Moss also announced that they will be launching their very first Haute Couture collection in Paris during Paris Haute Couture. Jean-Raymond will be the first black American designer to present his collection as part of the Chambre Syndicale during the Parisian Haute Couture. As the brand says, “Pyer Moss has been perfecting ‘The Sculpt’ since 2017 and the design embodies Pyer Moss’ language, connecting it to our current reality while showing a glimpse of the future. The suede and mesh sneaker is designed with a bright blue puffy sole, with a black uppers. Alex harper ‘The Sculpt’ will be available June 5 at 12 p.m. EST on pyermoss.com .

