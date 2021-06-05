A wedding dress saved from a burnt down building





More than a dozen people, their pets and a wedding dress were all rescued from the Plum Tree apartment complex fire on Friday. The Hales Corners Fire Department was called around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning. The only burning building in the large apartment complex housed 8 units and 15 people inside. No injuries were reported. Hales Corners Fire Department Chief Peter Jaskulski said one of his firefighters on leave lives in the building next to the one that caught fire. Jaskulski said the firefighter’s dog woke him up, and when he let the dog out, he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. Jaskulski said the firefighter knocked on every door in the building to wake people up. Jaskulski said a woman inside the building, who nearly lost her wedding dress in the flames, set off the building’s fire alarm. Jaskulski said police also made sure everyone was out. Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but by the time it went out, the building and all the houses inside were a total loss. Several fire departments were called in to help with the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, Milwaukee firefighters sweeping the building discovered a wedding dress in one of the units and removed it. “When you see something, and you see something of that much value, you make a decision and they made the right decision to take it down,” Jaskulski said. Milwaukee firefighters gave the dress to a neighbor, who gathered the dress with his bride. The moment was filmed. Jaskulski said he spoke at length with the woman who owned the wedding dress. “It was a young couple who were going to get married in April and because of COVID-19 had postponed it. They didn’t have a big ceremony, but they got married in a smaller ceremony and they didn’t. ‘hadn’t decided what to do yet, “Jaskulski said.” Later I spoke to him. She was holding the dress, she was with her husband, it was actually a very nice dress, “Jaskulski said.” I said, ‘You have to have it dry cleaned.’ With tears in her eyes, she said, “Someone already offered to take care of this for me.” “The WISN 12 News teams then followed the Plum Tree apartments and found the commercial office full of donations. community. Clothing, food, stuffed animals and more were donated to help families displaced by the morning fire. The manager of the apartment complex said they had not requested donations, people just started to bring them in. Jaskulski said the fire started outside on the second floor. He said it was not caused by candles or grates, it was it did not appear suspicious and that it did not appear to be caused by neglect.with utilities located outside on the second floor.

More than a dozen people, their pets and a wedding dress were all rescued from the Plum Tree apartment complex fire on Friday. The Hales Corners Fire Department was called around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning. The only burning building in the large apartment complex housed 8 units and 15 people inside. No injuries were reported. Hales Corners Fire Department Chief Peter Jaskulski said one of his firefighters on leave lives in the building next to the one that caught fire. Jaskulski said the firefighter’s dog woke him up, and when he let the dog out, he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. Jaskulski said the firefighter knocked on every door in the building to wake people up. Jaskulski said a woman inside the building, who nearly lost her wedding dress in the flames, set off the building’s fire alarm. Jaskulski said police also made sure everyone was out. Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but by the time it went out, the building and all the houses inside were a total loss. Several fire departments were called in to help with the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, Milwaukee firefighters sweeping the building discovered a wedding dress in one of the units and removed it. “When you see something, and you see something of that much value, you make a decision and they made the right decision to take it down,” Jaskulski said. Milwaukee firefighters gave the dress to a neighbor, who gathered the dress with his bride. The moment was filmed. Jaskulski said he spoke at length with the woman who owned the wedding dress. “It was a young couple who were going to get married in April and because of COVID-19 had postponed it. They didn’t have a big ceremony, but they got married in a smaller ceremony and they didn’t. ‘hadn’t decided what to do yet,’ Jaskulski said. “Later I spoke to her. She was holding the dress, she was with her husband, it was actually a really nice dress,” Jaskulski said. “I said, ‘You have to dry clean it.’ She had tears in her eyes, she said, ‘Someone already offered to take care of this for me.’ “ WISN 12 News teams then followed up with Plum Tree Apartments and found the sales office filled with donations from the community. Clothing, food, stuffed animals and more were donated to help families displaced by the morning fire. The manager of the apartment complex said he didn’t ask for donations, people just started bringing them in. Jaskulski said the fire started outside on the second floor. He said it wasn’t caused by candles or grills, didn’t look suspicious, and didn’t appear to be caused by negligence. He said the official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he believes it likely has something to do with the utilities outside on the second floor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos