Brandon Linton is the new head coach of men’s basketball

Brandon Linton, who has extensive coaching experience in Divisions I and III and at NESCAC, has been hired as the next head coach of the Tufts University men’s basketball team.

Linton has been running the Nichols College program since 2019. When he took over the Bison, they were coming out of a conference championship season in which they qualified for the NCAA Elite 8. Linton overcame the tough challenge of keeping one. team at the top, guiding the 2019-20 Nichols team notched up 21 wins, another Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship and a berth in the NCAA.

Prior to that, Linton spent five seasons as an assistant on the Army West Point men’s basketball team in 2014-19. He has known NESCAC well for two seasons (2012-14) at Bowdoin College.

We are very pleased to welcome Brandon to Tufts as the Head Coach of our men’s basketball program, said Athletic Director John Morris. Brandon has demonstrated his passion for mentoring student-athletes, helping them develop and grow in all aspects of their lives, and using the basketball court as a classroom to prepare them for life after the university.

Under Brandons’ leadership, I am confident that our men’s basketball program will build on its tradition of academic and athletic excellence, develop strong relationships with our alumni, campus colleagues and the local community, and provide our Jumbo student-athletes a transformational educational experience that is the hallmark of Tufts Athletics, added Morris.

Similar to his arrival at Nichols, Linton will lead a Tufts side that had one of their most successful seasons in 2019-2020. The Jumbos have won 23 games and the NESCAC title, and were heading to the NCAA Sweet 16 when the tournament was called off due to COVID. Bob Sheldon, who led the Jumbos for 33 seasons, retired in December.

Tufts is a dream school in every way, not just a dream job, Linton said. It has an elite combination of academics, athleticism and location. Quite frankly, I don’t think there are too many programs that can boast the same benefits in all of these areas. Also seeing the current group of guys who are in the program, I think any coach would be lucky to follow Coach Sheldon and coach this group of guys.

Watch Brandon Linton talk about his new job as Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Tufts.

At Army, Linton was on staff in 2015-16 when the team’s overall record of 19-14 represented the most wins for the program in the past 38 seasons. Among the many talented rookies he helped bring to West Point was all-time assists leader Tommy Funk. In 2015, Linton was named one of the Under Armor 30 Under 30 National Association of Basketball Coaches’ selections as one of the nation’s top young coaches.

His first full-time coaching job at Bowdoin included 2013-14 when the Polar Bears’ 19-5 end was the most successful season in school history and they secured first place in the NCAA of the program since 2008.

Hailing from Queens (East Elmhurst), Linton is a 2010 Clarkson University graduate who is third all-time in assists (400), fourth in career blocks (80) and seventh in total interceptions ( 149) for the Golden Knights. He stayed at Clarkson as an assistant coach from 2010-12.

Linton developed his coaching style playing for Adam Stockwell at Clarkson, and playing coaching roles under Zach Spiker and Jimmy Allen at Army West Point, with Tim Gilbride at Bowdoin.

Brandon is a person of great character and integrity, said Jimmy Allen, head coach at Army West Point who worked with Linton when he coached. He does a tremendous job of building trusting relationships with student-athletes, rookies and their families. He is always thirsty to learn and grow personally and will be a great mentor and role model for his players.

Above all, I want to be honest and direct at all times, said Linton. The only way to do this is to start with a good relationship. This is what I am proud of. I think great relationships lead to great responsibility. When you have these two things, you can access the key element, which is to have great competitiveness. Great competitiveness only comes if you know your group is connected and holds each other accountable.

On the recruiting trail, Linton and his team will be looking for Jumbos who have character, a love for the game and a willingness to compete.

What I’ve learned through all the saves I’ve made is that talent doesn’t get you far, he said. What really wins and what always wins is character. We were going to make sure we found student-athletes who have a high level of character, students who have makeup that will help them be successful. We want the guys who are going to compete to be great on and off the pitch.

