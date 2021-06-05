Comfort vs style: Covid is changing the fashion industry





The Covid-19 epidemic has affected many industries, and fashion is no exception. After going through many layers of change, people are

navigate their personal style with comfort in mind. From brightly colored home alternatives, here’s everything you need to know about the current fashion scenario. Conscious investment The pandemic has resulted in a slight shift in consumers’ fashion preferences. This opened the doors to new niche categories such as loungewear and ensemble wear, said Nishit Garg, vice president and head of fashion at Flipkart. Metrolife. Businesses are seeing peak buys from customers between the ages of 18 and 35. Many consumers these days are wary of the coins they invest in and are more aware of the choices they make, he adds. Additionally, with the replacement of large-scale festivities and nuptials with intimate and virtual weddings, we’ve seen an increase in demand for affordable lehengas, saris and other ethnic clothing, he says. Work at home Saurabh Srivastava, director and head of Amazon Fashion India, said working from home has privileged comfort over style on a larger scale. Sales of appropriate clothing, footwear and accessories for parties and parties experienced a momentary decline. Travel essentials are no longer in demand, he says. Products such as western women’s clothing, sportswear, comfort wear, fashion jewelry are popular among Gen Z customers, while sportswear, ethnic wear, children’s wear and footwear for women are more favored by the millennial category, he mentions. We have also seen an increased demand for maternity and newborn clothes, he adds. Dopamine dressing While most trends lean towards comfort, comfy clothes in bright hues like neon lights, bright plains, tie-and-dye styles and cheerful prints are getting no less traffic, says Adwaita Nayar, CEO. by Nykaa Fashion. Jeans are also likely to remain a wardrobe staple, albeit in different avatars. Any product that can be styled in multiple ways and used multiple times dominates shopping carts, she adds. She also mentions that there is a clear trend towards content that is

relatable and personalized, and consumers are turning to platforms that invest to make it part of the shopping experience.

