Ever Lopez, a student in North Carolina, carried the Mexican flag until graduation, refusing the diploma
ASHEBORO, NC When ever Lopez decided to wear a mexican flag at his high school graduation ceremony, he hoped to support his culture. Lopez didn’t anticipate that anyone would react strongly against this, but because of the flag, Lopez was denied his degree.
At the Asheboro High School graduation ceremony Thursday night, Lopez said he carried the flag and draped it over his shoulders as he sat. Lopez said he was sitting near the teachers and no one mentioned the flag until he reached the stage.
I just have to represent, explains Lopez, I did it for my family. They came here to give me a better future.
As the first graduate of his immediate family, the ceremony held special significance for Lopez.
At the call of his name, he took the stage, ready to receive his diploma. The headmaster didn’t want to put it back on, however, and spoke softly to him as a line of students waited behind him. After a few seconds, he left the stage without his diploma.
I was very upset myself and had to contain my emotions because we are in a public space. We had a lot of people watching us, said Lopez’s cousin Adolfo Hurtado.
Lopez said the administration told him he was a distraction, but a statement from schools in the city of Asheboro said he did not have the dress code.
At the heart of the problem is the fact that the student did not follow the dress code established for the event and undermined the importance and solemnity of the ceremony, according to a statement from schools in the city of Asheboro. Our dress code is in place to ensure the dignity of the event and is fair to all students. Graduation is a milestone event and it is completely unfair for a person to diminish this event by violating the dress code.
The schools statement also said that the denial of Lopez’s diploma did not relate to the Mexican flag and that other students had flags on their graduation caps and were not being punished. Photos and accounts of the ceremony show other students with stoles showing the Mexican flag, and these students received their diplomas.
An email Principal Penny Crooks sent to students ahead of the ceremony explained the dress code, saying that male students should wear a dress shirt and pants and that female students should wear a dress, skirt or jacket. suit pants and that no flip flops or tennis shoes are allowed. The email also states that the clothing must meet the school district’s dress code policy. The school’s email and dress code does not mention that flags are prohibited clothing and does not say that students are not allowed to wear anything over their dresses.
After the ceremony, Lopez and his parents were called to Crooks office to discuss the situation.
Crooks said he could graduate if he apologized for the situation, Lopez said.
“I’m not apologizing for anything,” Lopez told the Courier-Tribune after the meeting. “You should be apologizing.” It is you who do the wrong.
Her mother, Margarita Lopez, exclaimed: To me, that’s not fair. It’s something for racists.
After they met, police escorted Lopez and his family out of the building. Robbie Brown, assistant. The police chief of the Asheboro Police Department said the officers were already available for the entire ceremony and had not sent any additional officers to the graduation ceremony. Officers escorted Lopez off the property at the principal’s request, Brown said.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, Lopez had not graduated. Her mother said she got a call from the school and was scheduling a meeting next week to discuss the situation. The school offered to meet on Friday afternoon, but Margarita Lopez said she preferred to wait so that she could have other people with her so that she could have a suitable translator, as English is not his mother tongue.
On Friday afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered outside Asheboro High School to support Lopez. Some of the group were holding signs stating the free Evers graduation or honk if you’re not racist and others draped Mexican flags over their shoulders like Lopez did during his graduation. Every few minutes, cars honked on the road in support of their cause.
Jessica Estrada, a student from Asheboro High School, also attended the protest in support of Lopez.
I can’t imagine how his mom is feeling right now, considering he just wanted to show where he was from and show his pride. He worked hard to achieve something that means so much to so many immigrant parents. The fact that she refused to give it to him was her mess, Estrada said.
The incident sparked a social media storm with comments on Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Tiktok. Lopez supporters started a petition titled Graduate This Man on Change.org with more than 40,000 signatures on Friday afternoon.
Now I feel joy because everyone is supporting me, Lopez said.
Schools in the city of Asheboro said after graduation on Thursday, they were reassessing the dress code policy. A representative from schools in the city of Asheboro could not be reached for comment on Friday beyond statements released by school districts.
