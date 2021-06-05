Dad Style: 8 Fashion Lessons Vogue Editors Learned From Their Father Figures

Many trendy moments in fashion have been inspired by the ugly and cool ways fathers were thought to dress. There was the sneakerchunky, bulky, retro daddy and of course, the baseball cap daddy. But there are also a handful of other ways to channel daddy’s style like the t-shirt with belted pants, a pair of slightly washed denim, a calf-high athletic sock and, of course, the holiday shirt. colorful and carefree. While you can certainly find some daddy style tips in the fashion world, you can also go straight to the source and emulate your own Fatherhes wardrobe right where it all began, after all.

Ahead of Father’s Day, we asked a handful of publishers to share their fathers’ fashion experiences and memories. Turns out their style is way more than wacky sneakers (sorry, daddy) and cheesy fanny packs. It is true that father figures can teach us many wonderful life lessons, but these dads even know a thing or two about how to dress.

Chioma Nnadi, editor of Vogue.com

My dad only wore suits when I was growing up, even when he wasn’t at his desk job! To add a bit of extra leg length, he pairs his suits with sleek Cuban heels. I always thought they were a little silly when I was a kid, I mean, who in a good way wears uncomfortable hard-bottomed shoes on the weekends? But now I realize that elements of her late 1970s style have found their way into my own wardrobe. Case in point: I recently bought a pair of Gucci men’s heels (I have huge feet so I often find myself buying men’s shoes although it turns out they are also the style of the women) which are basically a fun take on the ones my daddy would wear. The words ice cream and lollipop are encrusted on the back of each two-inch heel. I know he loves them.

Steff Yotka, Senior Fashion News Director

Despite the fact that while I was growing up my dad always encouraged me to adopt the American minimalism of a classic white Oxford shirt, he told me to channel Sharon Stone in The Gap, I wanted to channel Scary Spice in leopard print. master of color blocking. I often think of the outfit he wore for my 25th birthday, a cobalt polo shirt and sneakers with lime green shorts and his vacation clothes which consist of flamingo pink shorts, patterned camping shirts and d ‘a series of colorful Uniqlo t-shirts. He never spends much on clothes except for the occasional Dries Van Noten shirt in a groovy print, but he still looks polished and exciting. My reference for the colorblock is always Raf Simons’ spring 2011 show for Jil Sander; that’s something my dad and I can agree on.

Emily Farra, Senior Fashion News Editor

My grandfather grew up in Egypt and always wore gold jewelry, even after moving to the United States in the 1960s and encountering a much lukewarm culture of male style. I would like to think that part of my own jewelry obsession stems from him! I’m lucky to have a few of her pieces now, including a signet ring inscribed with Arabic text (which I need to be sized!). For our 30th birthday, my dad also gave me and my twin sister Liz a watch that our grandfather bought in the 80s via a telegram auction. It’s smaller in a mixture of steel and gold with a much more delicate strap than the big watches men wear today. It also inspired my fathers to appreciate the watch for life, and I’m honored to be the third person to wear it (at least when it’s not on Liz’s wrist! Thankfully, we’ve become very good at sharing. We also share this bookmark.)

Madeline Fass, editor-in-chief of the market

As a classic motorcycle and auto enthusiast and former college band member with a healthy obsession with music, my dad taught me to love and appreciate the classic leather motorcycle jacket. Hes had the same Schott jacket for about 25 years (one of many in his repertoire) talks about ROI and cost per wear! When I was 25, he gave me my first real leather motorcycle. Leather jackets are just one of those genderless items that exude freshness and look better with age as you wear them. Lately I’ve been really riding my used oversized motorcycle for this reason. Her love for leather may have something to do with my obsession with the material, you could say that there is a leather or vegan version of almost every silhouette in my wardrobe, from long shorts to shirt dresses. And when it comes to his well-suited looks for the New Yorks Distinguished Gentlemans Motorcycle Ride for Men’s Health (the last time he insisted on matching the Rowing Blazers jackets), he’s my inspiration forever.

Ella Riley-Adams, Senior Life and Beauty Editor

So many of my clothes come from my dad’s closet! As he now relies on a collection of Orvis t-shirts and Patagonia shorts, I’ve been fortunate enough to receive a few of his older, more formal shirts, which I wear tucked into high waisted pants or loose over a short dress. My favorites include an emerald-colored silk Lanvin shirt and a striped Paul Smith number, which I actually wore on one of my Vogue interviews. Lately, however, I’ve been inspired by my dad’s commitment to color a pair of shiny Nike’s with patterned socks and a lime green shirt with a lavender hat. The result is both effortless and eye-catching, which seems like the perfect combination for our return to a more social life.

Charlotte Diamond, Associate Fashion Editor

My father is a man of simple pleasures, and his clothing choices definitely reflect that. One detail that I took away from him is the power of a good denim jacket: solid, fair broken, oversized, and has ample room for a few strategically placed pins along the collar. Plus my most precious possession is a sweatshirt from its crumbling college track days, but I feel like I hug it every time I wear it.

Willow Lindley, Director of Accessories

I found myself drawn to an excessive amount of loose buttons, especially those worn over t-shirts, vintage straight leg Levis and even elastic waist shorts. I’m very into men’s fashion for women, but mostly daddy style. It is in this realization that it occurred to me that my two moments of joy are intrinsically linked. My dad always has and always will dress like Jerry Seinfeld. It seems to run deep in my DNA.

Rachel Besser, Market Editor

My affinity for a good oversized sweater comes directly from my father. I used to loot her closet before school and regularly wear her half-zips and cashmere turtlenecks. Today, I love good oversized half-zip silhouettes, mostly because they remind me of him.

