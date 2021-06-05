Princess Diana’s wedding dress is now on display (stunning) at Kensington Palace





Designation iconic is often overused. But the moment Princess Diana walked down the aisle of Saint Paul’s Chapel in an Elizabeth and David Emmanuel wedding dress, that’s exactly what she became. The design with its deep taffeta ruffles, fitted bodice, puffed sleeves and 25 foot train is an instantly recognizable silhouette that has been and will continue to be commemorated in countless books, newspapers, magazines and nearly every media outlet. of pop culture. the. (When Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of The crown, the poignant tee shot was of Emma Corrin donning a recreation.) And now, over 40 years after its inception, you can finally see it in person. Prince William and Prince Harry loaned the dress to a new London exhibition at Kensington Palace titled Royal style in the making. Intended to highlight how designers, courtiers and tailors created clothing for the prominent work of the British monarchy, if there was one it includes over 10,000 items in custody. Find out how the partnership between each designer and client worked and reveal the process behind the creation of a number of the most important tailoring commissions in royal history. While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, the Princess of Wales showcasing the Emanuel-designed wedding dress, presented at the palace for the first time in 25 years, we have some real surprises up our sleeve for them. fashion fans, said Matthew Storey, curator at Historic Royal Palaces. (A few other pieces on display? Canvas of the 1937 Queen Mother’s Coronation Gown by court designer Madame Handley-Seymour, as well as original fashion sketches for Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe.) Although the design is now universally known and on display to the public in a museum, it was once covered with extreme secrecy. All the fittings at Dianas were carried out in complete confidentiality, and Emmanuel’s store had to be covered with blinds and guarded by security guards. We knew it had to be something that was going to go down in history, but also something that Diana loved, Emmanuel mentionned to design the dress of the deceased princesses. And we knew it would be in St. Pauls, so it had to be something that would fill the aisle and be pretty dramatic. Surely this has been accomplished to this day, the Dianas train remains the longest in royal history.

