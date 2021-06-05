Commission extends to men with updated work-inspired line – WWD





When Ssense likes your womens line enough to ask you to expand into menswear, you grab a sketchbook and get to work. This is exactly what happened to Huy Luong, Dylan Cao and Jin Kay, the founders of Commission, a New York-based label that has its roots in their East Asian heritage. Luong, Cao, and Kay are all first generation immigrants from Vietnam and South Korea who graduated from the New School’s Parsons School of Design. After graduating, the friends worked for other fashion companies but the experience was not satisfactory, so they decided to team up and start their own label. Commission was born in 2018 and was inspired by the wardrobes their mothers wore to work in the 80s and 90s, reinterpreted for today’s modern woman. Think fitted pencil skirts, oversized blazers, babydolls and zebra print shirts. Net-a-porter chose the line for its first season as part of its Vanguard collection of emerging designers. The commission was then added to the mix at Browns, Joyce and Ssense. The success of the Montreal-based designer and high-end streetwear store for women has prompted the Ssense buying team to approach the trio to expand their line to menswear for this fall. Cao said they had always planned to eventually design men’s clothing, but believed that establishing a foothold in women’s clothing was the wisest course of action first. Once Ssense expressed interest, they turned their attention to their fathers and what they had worn at work – and in their spare time – during the same period. “It’s very similar to how we approached women’s clothing,” Cao said, highlighting the key “timeless” pieces in the men’s offering. The result is a nostalgic work outfit that includes a modernized trench coat with an elongated neck flap that they first used as a sleeve detail in the womens line, and an updated military green color suit with pants. carpenter. “We all wear Dickies and Carhartt, so that’s a cheeky take on that,” Cao said. Another special piece is a sweater with a polo-style collar and ribbed bottom that looks like mohair but is actually brushed cashmere from Japan. A button-down silk shirt features a print based on 80s packaging from South Korea, there is an updated tracksuit and jeans with a “fanny pack detail” extended to the back of the waistband. While the line is distinctly menswear, several of the pieces are unisex, they said, including the brushed cashmere sweater and the tracksuit. Pricing is in the designer realm with jeans retailing at $ 425, the brushed cashmere sweater over $ 1,000, bespoke pants for $ 600 to $ 700, and outerwear for $ 1,100 to $ 1,300. The first collection, which will be exclusive to Ssense for the fall, is tight – around 25 pieces. But going forward, Kay said the plan is to “explore more” options for men to complement those for women.







