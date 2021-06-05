The Fact Check-Fashion model makes several false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines that have been repeatedly debunked

A model has shared baseless claims about the novel coronavirus and the vaccines that protect it.

The statements were made in a viral monologue alleging that it found an overwhelming amount of evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are an act of terrorism against the British people.

The video, seen more than 60,000 times on Instagram (here) and another 2,000 times on Facebook (here), does not provide any reference or detail the allegations previously debunked by Reuters.

This article will address the most problematic claims made by the speaker, a model called Rory Marshall (here). He was not available for comment at the time of posting.

INJECTABLE DEVICES

Marshall tells viewers that the definition of a vaccine has changed and incorporates an injectable medical device. The shot, he says, is a computer-modeled synthetic spike protein allegedly based on the coronavirus.

Reuters debunked these claims before here and here.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a vaccine as a product that boosts immunity against a disease and protects the person against that disease (here). The Oxford Dictionary gives a similar definition: a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or more diseases. (here)

This is how COVID-19 vaccines work, they just use new technology. Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna injections contain the genetic code (mRNA) for the spike protein that is found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Once inside the body, the spike protein is produced, which causes the immune system to recognize it and initiate an immune response.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs are viral vectors, which means that a harmless virus enters the body and uses cellular machinery to produce a spike protein, which also triggers an immune response.

None of these vaccines contain injectable medical devices modeled using a computer. More information is available through the CDC (here ; here) and the University of Oxford Vaccine Knowledge Project (here).

ISOLATE THE VIRUS

Marshall says the new coronavirus has never been isolated. He cites ex-Pfizer scientist Michael Yeadon as a corroborating source, an individual who has repeatedly disseminated disinformation about COVID-19 (here and here).

There are many examples of scientists isolating SARS-CoV-2 (here , here , here , here), where they also sequenced the entire genome (here, here , here).

Images of the isolated virus have been released by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (here) and the Oxford Museum of Natural History even opened an art installation based on the first genomic map of SARS-CoV-2 from Wuhan, China (here). Other examples can be found in previous Reuters fact checks (here; here).

NUMBER OF DEATHS

The speaker downplays the danger posed by COVID-19 by saying statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal the death rate was not significantly different from the five-year average.

ONS data shows that the total number of deaths in 2020 was 75,925 higher than expected considering the five-year average between 2015 and 2019 (here). The Kings Fund, an independent charity, also calculated that the first wave caused 25% more deaths than the five-year average for the same period, with the second wave causing 14% more deaths than in previous years (here ).

Marshall adds that typical causes of death like pneumonia have been renamed COVID-19. This statement suggests a misunderstanding of comorbidities, explained by Reuters here.

RADIATION DISEASE

The video then addresses the misinformation that deaths from COVID-19 are a cover for illnesses caused by 5G networks.

He says: There is a lot of confusion and guesswork as to whether or not [illnesses] had to do with radiation poisoning which affects the respiratory system in a manner identical to what we were told the coronavirus does. (timestamp 3.00)

However, Reuters explained in March 2020 that there was no link between the COVID-19 outbreak and the possible health effects of 5G (here).

VARIANTS

Next, Marshall questions the existence of COVID-19 variants. He tells the camera that India was selected as the variant by pure chance (5.20 timestamp) and says the authorities will pick the next variant to scare you and subject you to the next vaccine or medical device. (timestamp 8.10)

The variants of the coronavirus are real and are the result of genetic mutations, they are not created at random by governments. Reuters addressed this false claim in detail earlier this week here.

WILD CORONAVIRUS

Finally, the speaker says vaccines leave people vulnerable to wild coronavirus. This claim concerns old misinformation that COVID-19 injections cause cytokine storms, debunked by Reuters here.

VERDICT

False. The speaker says COVID-19 vaccines are an act of terrorism, but his supporting arguments are inaccurate and contradict reliable evidence.

