Fashion
The Fact Check-Fashion model makes several false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines that have been repeatedly debunked
A model has shared baseless claims about the novel coronavirus and the vaccines that protect it.
The statements were made in a viral monologue alleging that it found an overwhelming amount of evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are an act of terrorism against the British people.
The video, seen more than 60,000 times on Instagram (here) and another 2,000 times on Facebook (here), does not provide any reference or detail the allegations previously debunked by Reuters.
This article will address the most problematic claims made by the speaker, a model called Rory Marshall (here). He was not available for comment at the time of posting.
INJECTABLE DEVICES
Marshall tells viewers that the definition of a vaccine has changed and incorporates an injectable medical device. The shot, he says, is a computer-modeled synthetic spike protein allegedly based on the coronavirus.
Reuters debunked these claims before here and here.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a vaccine as a product that boosts immunity against a disease and protects the person against that disease (here). The Oxford Dictionary gives a similar definition: a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or more diseases. (here)
This is how COVID-19 vaccines work, they just use new technology. Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna injections contain the genetic code (mRNA) for the spike protein that is found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Once inside the body, the spike protein is produced, which causes the immune system to recognize it and initiate an immune response.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs are viral vectors, which means that a harmless virus enters the body and uses cellular machinery to produce a spike protein, which also triggers an immune response.
None of these vaccines contain injectable medical devices modeled using a computer. More information is available through the CDC (here ; here) and the University of Oxford Vaccine Knowledge Project (here).
ISOLATE THE VIRUS
Marshall says the new coronavirus has never been isolated. He cites ex-Pfizer scientist Michael Yeadon as a corroborating source, an individual who has repeatedly disseminated disinformation about COVID-19 (here and here).
There are many examples of scientists isolating SARS-CoV-2 (here , here , here , here), where they also sequenced the entire genome (here, here , here).
Images of the isolated virus have been released by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (here) and the Oxford Museum of Natural History even opened an art installation based on the first genomic map of SARS-CoV-2 from Wuhan, China (here). Other examples can be found in previous Reuters fact checks (here; here).
NUMBER OF DEATHS
The speaker downplays the danger posed by COVID-19 by saying statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal the death rate was not significantly different from the five-year average.
ONS data shows that the total number of deaths in 2020 was 75,925 higher than expected considering the five-year average between 2015 and 2019 (here). The Kings Fund, an independent charity, also calculated that the first wave caused 25% more deaths than the five-year average for the same period, with the second wave causing 14% more deaths than in previous years (here ).
Marshall adds that typical causes of death like pneumonia have been renamed COVID-19. This statement suggests a misunderstanding of comorbidities, explained by Reuters here.
RADIATION DISEASE
The video then addresses the misinformation that deaths from COVID-19 are a cover for illnesses caused by 5G networks.
He says: There is a lot of confusion and guesswork as to whether or not [illnesses] had to do with radiation poisoning which affects the respiratory system in a manner identical to what we were told the coronavirus does. (timestamp 3.00)
However, Reuters explained in March 2020 that there was no link between the COVID-19 outbreak and the possible health effects of 5G (here).
VARIANTS
Next, Marshall questions the existence of COVID-19 variants. He tells the camera that India was selected as the variant by pure chance (5.20 timestamp) and says the authorities will pick the next variant to scare you and subject you to the next vaccine or medical device. (timestamp 8.10)
The variants of the coronavirus are real and are the result of genetic mutations, they are not created at random by governments. Reuters addressed this false claim in detail earlier this week here.
WILD CORONAVIRUS
Finally, the speaker says vaccines leave people vulnerable to wild coronavirus. This claim concerns old misinformation that COVID-19 injections cause cytokine storms, debunked by Reuters here.
VERDICT
False. The speaker says COVID-19 vaccines are an act of terrorism, but his supporting arguments are inaccurate and contradict reliable evidence.
Read more about our work to check social media posts here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]