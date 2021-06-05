A look at how we make and consume fashion

The concept of sustainability in fashion has come a long way from its humble origins. On World Environment Day, he made us all rethink our shopping habits and the way we consume fashion. Fashion should not come at the expense of our planet. It is 2021: a year when the world is not just talking about issues related to climate change and the like, but also taking action to correct these issues and live more consciously. The term “sustainable fashion” has been all the rage lately. Unlike fleeting fashion, products have to be built to last, garment after garment, wash after wash, season after season.

Famous fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore says: “The feverish pace with which human consciousness awakens to environmental well-being is in itself a miracle. As we collectively rise from the ashes of the pandemic, a common thread invites us to recognize what we can do. We need to question not only organizations or governments, but also ourselves what we have done to change our habits to improve the environment – however small, their impact on the bubble in which we are. let’s all live will be Herculean.

The “Bloom” collection from designer Anavila Misra is made from 100% organic cotton, which is environmentally friendly compared to normal cotton. Organic cotton does not damage the soil, has less impact on the air, and uses 88% less water and 62% less energy. Misra mentions that flax is strong, very absorbent and made from flax plant fibers, which makes it completely biodegradable.

Designer GenNext of this year’s Lakme Fashion Week Wajahat Rather in Delhi said, “One thing the pandemic has taught us is not to create too much surplus for the market and understand that it has to be. ‘a sustainable model. We cannot make clothes that are just trendy for this season. What I do and will continue to do is create timeless clothes. The fabrics I use are malmal cotton from West Bengal.

Anavila SS’21 Bloom

Accessory designer Namrata Lodha from Myaraa explains: “Our natural straw hat gives us the opportunity to recharge our batteries and come back to our roots. Our collection is inspired by the positive impact of natural and ecological materials used in the manufacture of these personalized hats. Our straw hats may look like a classic hat, but they are 100% vegan and are made from natural grass products which are very popular and environmentally friendly. The classic silhouette makes it incredibly versatile. These natural wheat grass hats are designed with a plush sockliner that will hug your head for all day comfort and are lightweight making it easy to carry.

“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” may sound retro, but it’s just as important today as it was when the phrase was first coined. Every product manufactured and purchased has an environmental footprint, from the materials used to create it, to the pollution emitted during manufacture, to the packaging that ends up in landfills. Designers have started to reduce waste and recycle more of already recycled raw materials. Anita Dongre’s latest collection is in collaboration with Tencel – Sounds of the Forest. The collection highlights fibers from sustainably managed forests. The fabric is made from environmentally friendly cellulosic fibers that biodegrade in nature.

Anita Dongre x Tencel

“We are also very careful not to consciously choose certain things. For example, do not use plastic of any kind in the covering, packaging or shipping of our product. We use 100% recycled paper to make our mailbox, paper inserts and packaging tapes. Most of our raw materials used in making hats are waste from farms after harvest or harvest from the plant. We reduced the consumption of fresh water when steaming and started recycling most of the water, ”says Lodha.

The coronavirus is forcing fashion into a sustainable future. Fashion as an industry evolves with new trends, new styles and brand new ranges offered every season. In order to meet these demands, the supply chain must continue to operate at full speed to assemble and ship new fashions at breakneck speed. Due to the pandemic, people have the opportunity to take a step back and be aware of their consumption habits and their impact on the environment.

It is more important than ever to show love for our planet and to reverse the effect of human activity on the climate. The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. As I embarked on starting OOKIOH, I was determined that OOKIOH did not add a burden to the planet.

Sustainable fabrics with organic or natural fibers, like hemp, have been around and have been used for ages. However, swimwear, sportswear, and technical clothing pose a unique challenge as they require special characteristics that are not naturally available and require synthetic fibers for the desired results. According to Vivek Agarwal, founder of OOKIOH, “The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. As I embarked on starting OOKIOH, I was determined that OOKIOH did not add a burden to the planet.

Many designers use eco-friendly synthetic fabrics based on recycling and regenerating nylon from pre and post consumer waste. Almost 650,000 tonnes of fishing lines, nets and ropes are brought into the ocean each year. These take centuries to degrade and are responsible for the death of 100,000 sea creatures each year. OOKIOH swimwear is made from these sunken fishing nets; The nylon in these fishing nets is regenerated into fiber and our swimwear is made from yarn.

Designers use recycled plastic bottles in some of their collections. Admittedly, the fashion industry is not yet carbon neutral, but its goal is to be carbon negative soon. Agarwal adds, “To achieve this, we have strived to offer more sustainable packaging options, reducing our carbon footprint by removing plastics from our system, bringing manufacturing closer to the customer. We also look at it from creative angles, such as designing swimwear that can be worn off the beach, ensuring customers have access to affordable, eco-friendly swimwear to reduce consumption of Virgin Nylon.

The concept of sustainability in fashion has come a long way from its humble origins. Fashion designer Archana Jaju says, “My brand aims to redefine the Indian loom by inserting it into a rather contemporary setting with exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. Our goal is to develop products that are finely crafted by our skilled craftsmen. The silhouettes created in the process do not adhere to current trends, but rather vouch for a timeless brand. Each piece created by us can be re-worn and styled differently. We aim to reduce our overall impact on the environment through our process which includes the use of organic dyes, hand painted works and hand woven fabrics which ensure durability.

Jaju works with artisans from various craft groups across India to incorporate their skills into beautifully designed outfits. Among the variety of trades used, the secular tradition of Kalamkari is also an essential element. It mainly uses earthy colors like indigo, mustard, black and green, all extracted from natural sources. She says, “For example, to get the color black, jaggery is mixed with water and iron filings, which are mainly used to outline sketches. When it comes to mustard or yellow, it is made by boiling pomegranate rinds and hues of red are created from the madder rind. Additionally, blue is derived from indigo itself, and green is acquired by mixing yellow and blue. Being extracted from absolutely natural sources, there is no use of chemicals and artificial material.

The Jaju label focuses on the development and conservation of craftsmanship produced by our skilled artisans. At the same time, she strives to adopt the path of sustainability by following an organic approach towards the creation of unique and artistic pieces. “As the quest for conscious consumption continues, we aim not only to experiment with different trades in India, but also to embed sustainability into our concepts and educate our consumers about it,” she adds. .