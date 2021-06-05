Danville’s Tevin Smith Enlists in Denver Men’s Basketball Program | Sports

DENVER Tevin Smiths’ verbal commitment to Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball on January 1 has been linked to Titans assistant coach and Bloomington native Brandon Dunson.
So when Dunson was announced last April as the new associate head coach of the University of Denver programs, Smith had a decision to make.
Smith officially disengaged from Fullerton on May 27. He then received an offer from the staff of Denver coach Jeff Wulbruns a day later.
Smith announced via his Twitter account on Friday that he was committed to the Pioneers.
The mood is just right here, Smith told The News-Gazette Thursday, in the middle of his visit to the Colorado campus. It was more difficult because it was the last second. Really, it was hard.
The 6-foot-5 goaltender said his confidence in Dunson led him to take a look at Denver.
Coach Wulbrun, I have a lot of confidence in him and he has a lot of confidence in me, said Smith. Everything we talked about is my playstyle and what he wants this program to become. … On the relational level, we think the same thing.
Illinois State Assistant between 1993 and 1997, Wulbrun, 60, became coach of the Pioneers last March after finishing 2-19 under Rodney Billups in the 2020-21 season.
Wulbrun has been busy ever since.
His hiring of Dunson was announced on April 12 and he also acquired the coaching services of another Fullerton assistant to Rob Zewe. Wulbrun also added seven athletes to his first roster ahead of Smiths’ decision.
Four of those seven players are guards, of which Rice transfers Payton Moore and Morehead State transfers KJ Hunt. Smith is the fourth athlete in the 2021 class that Wulbrun has added since taking over in Denver.
The top four scorers of the 2020-21 Pioneers are no longer on the program. Senior forward Tristan Green is the best returning player in this regard, averaging 5.9 points per game.
In the midst of the redesign, however, Smith has high expectations for his new team.
Winning is first, Smith said. And put Denver back on the map where it was. … (Wulbrun and I) both aim to win a conference and regular season championship.
Denver has been a Division I program since 1998, but has yet to qualify for the NCAA tournament. The current member of the Summit League qualified for the D-II tournament in 1992, 1994 and 1996.
Smith is an All-Area News-Gazette first team twice, including after the shortened 2021 season. He averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Vikings as a senior.
Smith said he relished the opportunity to have an abbreviated second recruiting period. With the NCAA’s time-out ending June 1, he could actually travel to Denver and meet the coaches in person.
It’s something I’ve always wanted, always dreamed of, and it came true, Smith said. Even though it is very, very late, I am very glad it happened.
And Smith managed to dispel a misconception about the Mile High City.
I thought it was going to be cold, Smith said. It’s actually a lot hotter than other places. I’m just very comfortable here.
Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be contacted at [email protected], or on Twitter at @clikasNG.
