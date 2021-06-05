The Frank Horvat exhibition traces 50 years of photographic career ranging from photojournalism to haute couture

Outside Caf Flore in Paris, France, for Harper’s Bazaar in 1962.

Franck Horvat



The first public screening of photos of Frank Horvat since his death in October 2020 drew outdoor crowds to see the work of one of the world’s most acclaimed and prolific photographers. The show was so successful that it was extended until June 6 and is still visible in the streets of Vincennes, at the gates of Paris. The open-air exhibition was organized by the internationally renowned biennial Vincennes Image Festival (VIF), which has worked with Lee Jeffries and Yann Arthus-Bertrand in previous years, and curated by the photographer’s daughter, Fiametta Horvat.

At a private exhibition last week, Horvat – who has collaborated with his father on several of his books – attributed his long and extensive career to the fact that “he loved life. He had a natural optimism, no longing. He saw a lot of changes during his childhood and I think it shows in his work. ” The exhibition covers nearly half a century of work ranging from photojournalism and reportage and travel, to groundbreaking fashion images and still lifes reflected in his later years. The large format photographs are accompanied by interactive contact accessible via DR codes, with exclusive recordings of the artist talking about his work and other online content from VIF, to provide a deeper dive for visitors.

Father and child in the subway, New York, 1984.

Franck Horvat



Born in Italy in 1928 to Ashkenazi Jewish parents, Horvat lived in Switzerland, Pakistan, India and the United Kingdom, before settling in France at the end of the 1950s. His travels in the United States, in Asia and other parts of Europe are featured in the exhibit, along with a comprehensive series of images that capture New York City in the 1980s, drawing inspiration from an early career as a freelance photojournalist launched when Henri Cartier-Bresson encouraged him to use a Leica camera and to take a two-year trip to India in 1950. Cartier-Bresson would remain a great influence throughout his career.

At the end of the 1950s, he moved away from journalism and turned to fashion photography. Magazines were booming in Europe in the post-war years and the look was that of a very neat artifice, an aesthetic overturned by Horvat, who used his reporter eye to put models in for the first time. the street, photographing them in situ, often surrounded by curious crowds in a contrast between high fashion and real life that was visually striking.

Oak tree with snow, Derbyshire, England, 1977

Franck Horvat



Although the editors are reluctant at first, he will eventually work for She, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar on both sides of the Atlantic, among other glossy titles. “He was a shy man,” said Fiametta Horvat, “but when he met women there was something about him that made them feel completely at ease.” This sense of confidence is palpable in some images, in which he captures the vulnerability in a look over a shoulder, or a tilt of his head.

As news headlines went through a period of crisis in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Horvat began experimenting with other formats, such as film, video, and illustration. “He was one of the first to use a telephoto lens,” his daughter said, “he wanted to try out every new instrument, he got his first digital camera in the late 90s and would have loved drones.” In the show, a series of images of Paris feature enlarged close-ups of the city’s iconic rooftops and windows, taken using a long lens.

Deckchairs at La Véronique, house of Horvat in Provence, in 2003.

Franck Horvat



In his later years, his contribution to photography became more personal. 1999 was a photographic journal, with an image taken every day for a year, some of which are featured in the exhibition. The Vronique – which has its own section in the show – is a series of thoughtful, thoughtful images of life in her home in Provence and the heartwarming minutiae of everyday existence; sunlight on the flagstones or the texture of a peach. The images are masterful, mature in their reflection of a life spent learning to see and record the moment.

Frank Horvat, the Vincennes Image Festival, is in the streets of Vincennes until June 6. Frank Horvat’s latest book, Side Walk, a series of images from 1980s New York City, was released in 2020.