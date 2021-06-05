Yo or hell right? Kajal Aggarwal’s peach bodycon dress by Michael Kors





While the monsoon is almost here, you can still continue your summer fashion. These cute, loose fit dresses can be worn for day trips, especially if you hate the feel of wet denim. And for those obsessed with summer fashion, Kajal Aggarwal recently picked out a simple yet gorgeous outfit to give you all the holiday vibes. Her muted color scheme was perfect for the season and we loved how she kept her style simple and elegant. Kajal Aggarwal casts black and white magic and we are wholeheartedly into it (See photos). Read also | Yo or hell right? Huma Qureshi’s printed pantsuit for Maharani promotions Kajal’s stylist Eshaa Amiin took to her Instagram to share photos in her cute peach bodycon dress and we were wowed. It was a simple Michael Kors ruffle dress with cute ruffle details at its hem. Kajal didn’t go for an extensive style for her outfit and stuck to small hoops and rings. She opted for pink makeup and nude lips to go with her outfit. Her hair was left open in natural curls and it certainly amplified her look. Kajal Aggarwal feels all the “blues” and the good ones too (see photos). Kajal Aggarwal Read also | Yo or hell right? Rakul Preet Singh’s red tie-dye dress for Sardar ka Petitson Promotions by Jodi Kajal Aggarwal (Photo credits: Instagram) So we can stop raving about her outfit, what do you think? Do you think it’s too cute to miss it or do you think it’s a little boring and she could have done something better? Share your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the option you want in the box below. [Poll ID=”2523497″ title=”Kajal Aggarwal in Michael Kors Yo or Hell No?” end_date=””]

