



Gary Payton, legendary Oregon State basketball king, nine-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Fame playmaker, has accepted a position as head men’s basketball coach at Lincoln University in Oakland, California, according to a report by ESPNs The Undefeated. Payton commented on the role indicating that it is a start-up program and independent private school where I can establish what I want to establish. I don’t have to follow anyone to try to make a program something or to keep it going. I can start with my own program with whatever I want to happen. And the reason I took it is because it’s in Oakland, CA. Although the school is not currently in NCAA Division I, Payton’s long-term dreams are to compete at this level and the always outspoken and brash head coach has already added division enemies. I to the teams to come. And when it comes to his personal schedule, Payton will still be coaching the Big 3 Basketball League with his team of 3 Headed Monsters starting in July. Payton also commented on his team’s hopeful look at Lincoln, saying Oakland and West Coast roots and a style similar to The Glove will take precedence in the program. It will look like me. I’m going to have basketball players who are going to work hard, who are going to fight, coming from this gritty, gritty neighborhood that they grew up in. Some of them got lost. Some of them have been overlooked. Now you can come to a school where you can play with a guy like me, like a point guard who is going to play in defense. Our program is going to play D. Were going to go up and down the floor, but were going to be disciplined. Were going to play the right way. We weren’t going to play ball where we were going to pass nobody with 3 or nothing like that. Were going to enjoy the things that I think they are enjoying. (ESPN The Undefeated) Payton played for the Beavers from 1986 to 1990, averaging 18.1 points, 7.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals throughout his career. His stellar field play led him to be named Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1990, a Consensus All-American in 1990, Pac-10 Defensive Player and Freshman of the Year in 1987, a three-time Pick. All-Pac-10 and eventually his # 20 was withdrawn by the program.

